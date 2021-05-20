Business News

Cherry board election underway
Wisconsin tart-cherry growers have until June 15 to vote to elect two new members to the Wisconsin Cherry Board. Barry Peterson of Green Bay was the only producer nominated by the Apr. 1 deadline. Eligible growers may vote for the nominated producer or write in another eligible producer on their ballot. Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2024.
The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members. They are responsible for administering Wisconsin’s Cherry Marketing Order. The board secures and distributes funding for research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection mailed ballots to eligible cherry growers during the week of May 15. Ballots must be emailed or postmarked by June 15.
Producers who haven’t received a ballot by May 22 may request one by contacting debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov or calling 608-224-5116. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "marketing boards" for more information.
Organic-inspector proposals sought
The National Organic Program is launching a human-capital capacity-building initiative to address the shortage of well-qualified organic inspectors and reviewers. The program plans to fund one-year projects through cooperative agreements. Projects should begin in late summer or early fall 2021. Successful applicants will work with the National Organic Program to implement their project proposals.
The opportunity is open to organizations and institutions with non-profit status. Applications are due July 2. Visit ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/NOPHumanCapitalRFAMRP.pdf for more information.
Services-market group earns award
Ecosystem Services Market Consortium recently earned a cash prize from the Soy Innovation Challenge in recognition of its markets for greenhouse gases, water quality and water efficiency. The consortium pays for changes in soil carbon, greenhouse gases, water quality and water use. The Innovation Challenge prize is awarded by the Yield Lab Institute, the United Soybean Board, Syngenta, Amazon Web Services and the ICL Group. Visit ecosystemservicesmarket.org for more information.