Natural-disaster loss loans available
Wisconsin agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for physical-loss loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. The agency is providing low-interest loans to agricultural producers in Dunn, Pierce and St. Croix counties for losses from flash flooding that occurred June 28-29. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses such as buildings and livestock. Applications are due by May 11.
Producers in the contiguous Wisconsin counties of Barron, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Pepin and Polk are eligible to apply for the loans. Producers in the Minnesota counties of Dakota, Goodhue and Washington counties also are eligible to apply.
Physical-loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation. Examples of such property are essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit- and nut-bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay. Visit farmers.gov/recover for more information.
Cooperative merger approved
Members of the Countryside Cooperative recently voted to confirm the merger between Landmark Services Cooperative and Countryside Cooperative. The merger of the two Wisconsin-based cooperatives will take effect March 1, 2021.
Initially the new cooperative's board will be comprised of 10 directors – six from the Landmark region and four from the Countryside region. The board will evolve to have a total of eight seats, with five directors from Landmark and three from Countryside. The new board members are listed.
Landmark region
- Jim Lange, board chairman – East
- Kevin Klahn, secretary – South
- Max Wenck – At Large
- Keven Schultz – North
- Sandy Larson – At Large
- Brian Brown – At Large
Countryside region
- John Creaser, vice-chairman – South
- Ken Gabler, vice-secretary – North
- Tim Bates – At large
- David Lundgren – At large
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative that provides farm-related products and services to more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa. It employs more than 400 people and reports sales of more than $373 million. For more information, visit landmark.coop, or call 800-236-3276.
Countryside Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative serving more than 15,000 members in west-central Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. It employs more than 400 people and reports sales of more than $234 million.
Visit landmark.coop or call 800-236-3276 or visit countrysidecoop.com or call 715-672-8947 for more information.
‘Innovating’ contest open to small businesses
The "We’re All Innovating" contest recently was launched to recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses in Wisconsin are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest is being sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
The contest will provide a total of $3 million to about 195 winners. They’ll be selected through a competitive process to support new business models and technological innovations that address how Wisconsinites are changing the way they live, learn and work. Top winners in the categories will receive a maximum of $68,000 to advance their ideas. Funding for the contest will come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The contest is the latest effort by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help small businesses respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization distributed more than $65 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to about 26,000 businesses in the "We’re All In" Phase 1 grants in summer. It also provided more than $2.5 million in state funds to diverse businesses in the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant program and $5 million to microbusinesses through the Small Business 20/20 program.
The competition is open to new and established businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Businesses may enter in one of the categories listed.
- Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on health
- Technology innovation to address COVID-19 impacts on businesses
- Service and business-operation innovations to respond to COVID-19 disruption
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18. Visit wisconsininnovates.com for more information.