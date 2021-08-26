Business News

USDA accepts 2.8 million acres for conservation program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has accepted 2.8 million acres in 2021 offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program. About 1.9 million acres in offers have been accepted through the General Conservation Reserve Program Signup. More than 897,000 acres have been enrolled through the Continuous Signup.
The Continuous Signup remains open. The Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands Signup closed in mid August. The USDA expects to enroll more acres into all of the program signups than the 3 million acres that are expiring.
Despite Congress increasing the enrollment target in the 2018 farm bill, there have been decreases in enrollment for the past two years. The changes made in spring 2021 were intended to reverse the trend, said Tyler Radke, acting state executive director of the Farm Service Agency. Even with the improved direction USDA will still be about 4 million acres less than the enrollment target.
Enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program is voluntary. There are options that can be tailored to the specific conservation issues of a state or region and the landowner’s desires.
The Continuous Conservation Reserve Program enables USDA to target the most sensitive land such as highly erodible land, the most environmentally beneficial land such as wetlands, or locally identified critical habitat such as State Acres for Wildlife. The Farm Service Agency has accepted Continuous Signup offers from more than 37,000 producers to enroll more than 897,000 acres. That’s double the enrollment from 2020 and three times the enrollment from 2018 and 2019. The Farm Service Agency expects the process to be completed by the end of September so contracts may start Oct. 1.
The growth in targeted enrollment through Continuous Signup is due to a recommitment of USDA to incentives and partnerships that drew about 1.4 million acres in 2016 and 2017. The efforts also have included the expansion of the Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers Initiative 30-year from two regions to nationwide as well as moving State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement practices from the General Signup to the Continuous Signup. In 2021 offers for 20,000 acres have been submitted for the Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers Initiative. There also have been offers for 296,000 acres in the State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement program.
The Farm Service Agency opened the General CRP Signup in January 2021 and extended the deadline to July 23 to enable producers to consider the agency’s updates such as greater rental payments and more incentivized environmental practices.
The Farm Service Agency also introduced a Climate-Smart Practice Incentive to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The incentive provides a 3 percent, 5 percent or 10 percent incentive payment based on the predominant vegetation type for the practices enrolled – from grasses to trees to wetland restoration.
Through the Conservation Reserve Program producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland. In addition to other benefits, lands enrolled in the program are playing a role in mitigating effects from climate change. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for "Conservation Reserve Program What's New?" for more information.
Emergency haying, grazing allowed
Agricultural producers affected by drought can now request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres in certain Wisconsin counties. They’ll still receive their full rental payment for the land, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Producers in several Wisconsin counties are eligible for emergency haying and grazing: Burnett, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pierce, Polk, Racine, Richland, Rock, Saint Croix, Vernon, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.
Producers in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, and Walworth counties are eligible for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.
The USDA makes annual rental payments for land in the Conservation Reserve Program. In certain circumstances the USDA’s Farm Service Agency can allow the haying and grazing of the lands to mitigate the impacts of natural disasters.
Outside of the primary nesting season, emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres may be authorized to provide relief to livestock producers in areas affected by a severe drought or similar natural disaster. The primary nesting season for Wisconsin ended Aug. 1. Counties are approved for emergency haying and grazing due to drought conditions on a county-by-county basis when a county is designated as level “D2 Drought - Severe” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Farm Service Agency provides a weekly, online update of eligible counties.
Producers may use the Conservation Reserve Program acreage in the emergency-grazing provisions for their livestock or may grant another livestock producer use of that acreage.
Producers interested in emergency haying or grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres must notify their Farm Service Agency county office before starting any activities. That includes producers accessing the acres held by someone else. To maintain contract compliance producers must have their conservation plan modified by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Emergency option
Emergency haying and grazing is available in eligible counties as long as the stand is in condition to support such activity subject to a modified conservation plan. Hay may be cut once in eligible counties each program year – Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Haying must be concluded prior to Aug. 31 according to an approved conservation plan to allow time for regrowth prior to winter conditions and must be removed within 15 calendar days of being baled.
Emergency grazing is available in eligible counties as long as it doesn’t exceed 90 days each program year – Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. It must be stopped when the minimum grazing height is reached, as established within the modified Conservation Reserve Program plan or when the county is no longer eligible for emergency haying and grazing.
Non-emergency option
For producers not in an eligible county, there are options available in non-emergency haying-grazing provisions outside of the primary nesting season.
- Haying of all Conservation Reserve Program practices, except for CP12 Wildlife Food Plots and several tree practices not more than once every three years for a 25-percent payment reduction. For non-emergency haying requests, 25 percent of the requested acreage must not be hayed.
- Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program acres not more than every other year for a 25 percent payment reduction.
Livestock Forage Disaster Program provisions
If the Livestock Forage Disaster Program triggers in a county for 2021 grazing losses due to drought, the provisions for Conservation Reserve Program emergency haying and grazing change. There may be restrictions on grazing carrying capacity and on which Conservation Reserve Program practices can be hayed. Wisconsin currently has five counties where the Livestock Forage Disaster Program has triggered and where certain emergency-grazing restrictions may apply.
Additional drought assistance
Other programs are available for livestock producers. Producers who experience livestock deaths and feed losses due to natural disasters may be eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program. The program also provides eligible producers with compensation for expenses associated with transporting water to livestock physically located in a county that's designated as level “D3 Drought - Extreme” according to the Drought Monitor.
Visit farmers.gov and search for “Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool," or "Disaster Assistance At a Glance" or "Farm Loan Discovery Tool" for more information.
State awarded biofuel-infrastructure funding
Wisconsin is one of 23 states in which the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $26 million through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. Wisconsin has been awarded $182,000 in funding to help increase the use of biofuels derived from agricultural products.
Pamperin Rentals III LLC will use a $100,000 grant to replace five fuel dispensers and install an underground storage tank at a fueling station in East Troy, Wisconsin. The project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 1.2 million gallons per year.
O-Line 50 Inc will use a $82,000 grant to install six fuel dispensers and a storage tank at a fueling station in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by 840,000 gallons per year.
The USDA helps transportation-fueling and biodiesel-distribution facilities offer higher ethanol and biodiesel blends to customers by sharing the costs to install fuel pumps, equipment and infrastructure. Visit rd.usda.gov/hbiip for more information.
USDA solicits emergency food supplies
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to purchase about $400 million in produce, beef, pork, poultry, fish and dairy products for distribution to outlets in The Emergency Food Assistance Program. Purchases will be made with the authority of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The purchases will be made to support the emergency food network so states, food banks and local organizations can serve their communities.
Solicitations will be issued in the near future. They’ll be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management system. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring they have the most up-to-date information about the acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.
Commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired in the contract must be a product of the United States. Documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website. Visit ams.usda.gov/selling-food or contact NewVendor@usda.gov or christopher.edwards3@usda.gov or call 202-720-4237 for more information.
EPA to stop use of pesticide on food
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is revoking all tolerances for chlorpyrifos, which establish an amount of a pesticide allowed on food. The agency also will issue a Notice of Intent to Cancel under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act to cancel registered food uses of chlorpyrifos associated with the revoked tolerances.
Chlorpyrifos is an organophosphate insecticide used for a variety of agricultural uses, such as soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli, cauliflower, and other row crops, as well as non-food uses. It has been found to inhibit an enzyme, which leads to neurotoxicity. It also has been associated with potential neurological effects in children, according to the EPA. Visit epa.gov and search for "chlorpyrifos" for more information.
Organic certification assistance offered
Organic producers and handlers may apply for U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program are due Nov. 1.
Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic-certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during the 2021 and any subsequent program year. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. Expenses include application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency-agreement and arrangement requirements, travel expenses for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments and postage.
For 2021, the USDA will reimburse 50 percent of a certified operation’s allowable certification costs, to as much as $500 for each of the categories listed.
- crops
- wild crops
- livestock
- processing/handling
- state organic-program fees
Organic farmers and ranchers may apply through a USDA Farm Service Agency county office or a participating state agency.
The funding will be complemented by an additional $20 million for organic and transitioning producers through the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Visit fsa.usda.gov and search for “OCCSP” for more information.
Grants awarded to colleges
The Agriculture and Rural Initiative, Compeer Financial’s donor advised fund, recently granted $825,000 to community and technical colleges across the cooperative’s 144-county territory. The organization in January announced it was committing $1.9 million in grants and scholarships in the next five years with the goal of further developing agriculture’s workforce. The recent announcement involves the first of three rounds of grants being presented. Many of the grants help to enhance the hands-on learning and real-world experiences offered to agriculture students at the colleges. Fourteen colleges received grants in the first round.
Chippewa Valley Technical College of Eau Claire, Wisconsin – $75,000 for a tractor, training for diverse populations, support for farm business and production management program, and other needs for programs in poultry, soil, tractor safety and beekeeping
Dakota County Technical College of Rosemont, Minnesota – $75,000 for large-animal shelter, animals and teaching model development
Gateway Technical College of Kenosha, Wisconsin – $75,000 for handicap-accessible garden area, horticulture supplies, veterinary-technician x-ray machine and oxygen lines
Highland Community College of Freeport, Illinois – $50,000 for precision-agronomy program’s first tractor
Illinois Central Community College of East Peoria, Illinois – $50,000 for a utility terrain vehicle with global-positioning-system technology and for the Ag, Diesel and Horticulture Showcase
Illinois Valley Community College of Oglesby, Illinois – $25,000 for equipment and technology for crops, soils and precision-agriculture laboratories, and professional development
Kishwaukee College of Malta, Illinois – $75,000 for greenhouse renovations and upgrades
Lake Land College of Mattoon, Illinois – $75,000 for student recruitment, agriculture-education software upgrades and professional development
Madison Area Technical College of Madison, Wisconsin – $50,000 for equipment updates for agricultural-service technician, agricultural-equipment technology, diesel-equipment technology and diesel and heavy-equipment technician programs, and student recruitment.
Ridgewater College of Willmar, Minnesota – $75,000 for precision-agriculture trailer and to implement a meat-cutting certificate program
Sauk Valley College of Dixon, Illinois – $25,000 for new tractor for agriculture education
St. Cloud Technical and Community College of St. Cloud, Minnesota – $50,000 for soft-skills development and agricultural-experience development
Vermillion Community College of Ely, Minnesota – $75,000 for a building for outdoor-learning laboratories, classrooms and storage
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College of Shell Lake, Wisconsin – $50,000 for veterinary-technician canine surgical model, dystocia calf, bovine-injection simulator and ruminant model
The grants are expected to directly affect the lives of more than 2,710 students studying agriculture and agriculture-related fields, and to enhance curricula offered by more than 125 faculty members and instructors.
In addition to the 14 colleges, 16 others will receive grants in 2022 and 2023. Each partner college also will receive two annual $1,250 scholarships to award students enrolled in the school’s agriculture program or pathway in the next five years.
The colleges were selected as partners based on their agricultural-education offerings, agriculture-workforce development and geographic impact.
The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was created by the Compeer Financial board of directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that directly address the needs of farmers and others working in agriculture. Visit compeer.com for more information.
Artisanal-butchery group formed
An artisanal-butchery task force recently was formed in Iowa. It will study workforce challenges in the meat-processing industry, specifically for small-scale meat lockers. The task force will be chaired by Mike Naig, secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The group will be comprised of meat-locker owners, livestock producers, and professionals from the public and private sector.
A grant program jointly administered by the agriculture department and the Iowa Economic Development Authority also will help lockers purchase equipment to increase production and create jobs.
The task force will address the industry’s workforce challenges. It will study the feasibility of establishing an artisanal-butchery program at a community college or at a university. The task force will consider apprenticeship and internship opportunities, employment outlook for graduates, and potential program enrollment and costs. A report with findings and potential recommendations is due to the Iowa General Assembly by the end of the year. Visit iowaagriculture.gov for more information.