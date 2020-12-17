Business News

Agricultural-labor survey reinstated
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service plans to reinstate the agricultural-labor survey, which was suspended Sept. 30. The agency will mail questionnaires and collect data immediately for the survey previously scheduled for October 2020.
The report is scheduled to be published Feb. 11. It will feature data for the July and October 2020 reference dates with annual average-wage rates, hired workers and hours worked. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for "farm labor survey" for more information.
Vernon County participants sought for study
The Midwest Healthy Ag group will be visiting Wisconsin’s Vernon County as part of a year-long project studying the relationship between Midwest agriculture, the environment and community health. The project is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The national philanthropic foundation supports studies on the health of individuals and communities.
The Midwest Healthy Ag project is comprised of farmers and researchers who are conducting site visits and online interviews in 12 rural counties across the Midwest. The project has been developed to explore social, health and economic issues affecting farming and rural communities. It is designed to learn what’s already working in agricultural communities, what’s not working and what people think should be done.
“We’re looking to interview 15 to 20 farmers who live and work in Vernon County,” said Laura Paine, the project’s state coordinator in Wisconsin. “We’re also planning several community conversations or focus groups including anyone with an interest in agriculture, health and the environment in their local community.”
The groups will be comprised of six to 10 people from the greater community such as agriculture industry representatives, non-farming landowners, beginning farmers, agency staff, teachers, clergy, business professionals, community leaders, and anyone else who cares about where they live.
Three members of the Midwest Healthy Ag research team will be visiting Vernon County participants both online and in-person – as pandemic restrictions allow. Laura Paine, Carolyn Betz and Serena Stein will be conducting the interviews. Once the study’s results are analyzed, the research team members will return to Vernon County to share what they’ve learned.
The researchers are conducting analysis at the county level, using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Census. But the interviews are critical because the researchers want to learn what people in rural communities think of their present circumstances and where they think the future might be headed, said Robert Wallace, research director of the project.
The voices and experiences of farmers and the greater community will inform ongoing community projects, policy design and research articles that together will help improve population health across the Midwest. Visit midwesthealthyag.org or contact lkpaine@midwesthealthyag.org or call 608-338-9039 for more information.
Tuition assistance available for short-course students
A new financial-assistance program is being offered for eligible students in the Farm and Industry Short Course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The “Farm and Industry Short Course Tuition Promise” will guarantee that all short-course students from Wisconsin with a family income of less than $60,000 will have their tuition funded by gifts and grants.
The program shares the same goal as UW–Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise – to ensure the university is affordable for Wisconsin students and families. The Farm and Industry Short Course program doesn’t involve federal financial aid so students don’t need to complete the free application for federal student aid form. Instead students qualify by completing a Farm and Industry Short Course scholarship application after they have been admitted to the program.
Financial support from the program’s graduates and supporters have provided scholarships to students for decades, said Jennifer Blazek, director of the Farm and Industry Short Course. With the launch of the Tuition Promise, the short course is strengthening its commitment to ensuring that students with the greatest need aren’t discouraged from applying and attending, she said.
Additional scholarships will continue to be available for students who don’t qualify for the new tuition-assistance program. All admitted students are encouraged to complete a Farm and Industry Short Course scholarship application to be eligible for scholarship support.
Farm and Industry Short Course is the primary farmer-training program offered by the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Participants take courses on the UW–Madison campus between fall harvest and spring planting. The curriculum covers topics such as crops, dairy, meat animals, agricultural engineering, farm-business planning, agribusiness, human relations and communications. Coursework involves lectures, hands-on laboratories and tours.
Students may apply now for fall 2021 courses. Scholarship-decision announcements, including the Farm and Industry Short Course Tuition Promise, begin in the spring. Visit fisc.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Alumni association names new board members
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association recently named three new members to its board of directors. It also introduced new student representatives serving on the board.
Michael Murphy earned in 1987 a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration at UW-Whitewater and a doctorate in organizational development at Benedictine University. He works in Syngenta’s training department with interns, new hires and leadership to build strong customer experiences. He lives in DeWitt, Iowa.
June Roush was raised on a dairy and livestock Century Family Farm near Plain, Wisconsin. She earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, with a business and industry option, from UW-Madison. She also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Edgewood College. She has worked for John Deere Financial in various roles for more than 30 years.
Brooke Trustem was raised on her family’s 2,500-cow dairy farm. A 2020 UW-Madison graduate she served as president of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Student Association and the Badger Dairy Club. She was secretary of the Association of Women in Agriculture, and director of public relations for the Collegiate Farm Bureau. She is currently a sales and marketing coordinator for BouMatic.
Leo Ehlen is a second-year student in the Farm and Industry Short Course where he is pursuing a certificate in dairy-farm management. He is the 2020-2021 Farm and Industry Short Course Ambassador and the Farm and Industry Short Course student representative on the board of the Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association. Ehlen is a third-generation dairy farmer from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where his family milks about 115 Holstein cows.
Nikita Piryani is a junior from Mequon, Wisconsin, majoring in biology and pursuing a certificate in global health. This is her first year with the College of Agricultural and Life Science Ambassadors. She will serve as chairperson of alumni relations. She plans to attend medical school.
The Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Speaker’s Bureau was made available to alumni and students of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and the Farm and Industry Short Course. The association plans events for alumni and friends of the agriculture college and the short course. Visit www.WALSAA.org for more information.
Continuous Conservation Reserve-incentives increased
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently increased incentive payments for practices implemented on land enrolled in the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is increasing the practice incentive payment from 5 percent to 20 percent. Producers also will receive a 10-percent incentive payment for water-quality practices on land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program’s continuous signup.
With the continuous Conservation Reserve Program producers can enroll environmentally sensitive land devoted to certain conservation practices; signup is available at any time. The Farm Service Agency accepts offers provided the land and producer meet certain eligibility requirements and enrollment levels don’t exceed the number of acres the Farm Service Agency is allowed to enroll in the Conservation Reserve Program.
The Conservation Reserve Program marks its 35-year anniversary this month. Visit fsa.usda.gov for more information.
Agricultural-employment outlook promising
The job outlook looks good for new college graduates with degrees in agriculture, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Purdue University.
There will be about 59,400 job opportunities annually between 2020 and 2025, according to the report. Employer demand is expected to exceed the supply of available graduates with a bachelor’s degree or greater in agriculture-related fields.
Preparation of the report began before the COVID-19 pandemic when global socio-economic conditions looked differently than they do now. Yet the project team concludes demand will remain strong for graduates in agricultural fields, said Marcos Fernandez, the project’s principal investigator and a professor of animal sciences at Purdue University
Graduates having degrees with emphasis in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment will account for 61 percent of the annual supply pool. Forty-two percent of the employment opportunities will be in business and management and 31 percent will be in science and engineering. About 14 percent of the openings will be in education, communication and government. Thirteen percent are expected to be in food and biomaterials production.
Diversity and inclusiveness are strategic for the future workforce, said Allan Goecker, co-principal investigator. For the food, agriculture, renewable resources and environment sector to fully address the needs of the United States, it must reflect the population it services, he said. Highlights from the report are featured.
- More females than males have graduated in food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and the environment in the past two decades and across all levels of degree attainment.
- Majors attracting a greater proportion of female students are animal sciences, agricultural education, agricultural communication and veterinary medicine.
- Majors attracting more male students are agricultural engineering, forestry, agronomy and crop science.
- There will be a strong demand for graduates with expertise in data science across all disciplines.
- Expect to see strong employment for specialists in marketing, e-commerce, field technical service, water quality and environment, climate and invasive species, food technology, and environmental and rural policy.
Visit purdue.edu/usda/employment or more information.
Universities ranked for agricultural studies
QS Top Universities provides rankings of universities by study level – such as undergraduate – subject of interest and geographic region. It includes rankings of universities in the area of agriculture and forestry both worldwide and in the United States. The 2021 rankings are listed.
World University Rankings, Agriculture and Forestry
- Wageningen University and Research – wur.nl
- University of California-Davis – ucdavis.edu
- Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences – slu.se
- AgroParisTech – agroparistech.fr
- Cornell University – cornell.edu
- University of California-Berkeley – ucberkeley.edu
- ETH Zurich-Swiss Federal Institute of Technology – ethz.ch
- University of Wisconsin-Madison – wisc.edu
- University of Reading – reading.ac.uk
- China Agricultural University – cau.edu.cn
U.S. University Rankings, Agriculture and Forestry
- University of California-Davis – ucdavis.edu
- Cornell University – cornell.edu
- University of California-Berkeley – ucberkeley.edu
- University of Wisconsin-Madison – wisc.edu
- Michigan State University – msu.edu
- Iowa State University – iastate.edu
- Purdue University – purdue.edu
- Texas A&M University – tamu.edu
- Oregon State University – oregonstate.edu
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – illinois.edu
Visit topuniversities.com for more information.
Agricultural-, food-technology investments increase
Investments in both agricultural and food technologies continue to increase, according to Finistere Ventures, a venture-capital firm. The latest findings of the firm’s "AgriFood Tech Investment Review" series confirms that 2020 will be a significant year for investment in agricultural and food technologies. According to Finistere 2020 already has exceeded the previous year's record-breaking totals. Startups in the third quarter of 2020 raised $11.6 billion in funding. The investment total from 2010 through the third quarter of 2020 has reached $46.4 billion. Key findings from the report are featured.
- Agricultural-technology investment totaled more than $3 billion in the first three quarters of 2020. Total capital invested in 2019 was $2.7 billion.
- Food-technology investment totaled more than $8 billion in the first three quarters of 2020. Total capital invested in 2019 was $7 billion.
- Majority of capital invested in both sectors went to later-stage deals, which demonstrated increasing market maturation
- Food-technology startups in e-commerce delivery and meal kits benefited most from COVID-19 concerns
The report shows which sub-sectors – such as food delivery, alternative proteins, crop protection, indoor agriculture – earned the most investor interest. It highlights the largest deals and investment trends by region. Visit finistere.com for more information.
EPA awards pesticide-training grants for farmworkers
With funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs will provide pesticide-safety training to migrant and seasonal farmworkers across the United States. The EPA is providing $500,000 in grants per year for five years.
The partnership complements the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard and will develop national pesticide-safety training, education and outreach for farmworkers and their families in rural agricultural areas, said Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, assistant administrator for the EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution.
The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs partners with local pesticide-training providers to address the needs of farmworkers and facilitate access to pesticide-safety education. In Wisconsin the association will partner with UMOS Inc., based in Milwaukee. Visit epa.gov and search for "pesticide cooperative agreements" and umos.org for more information.
Second round of grants slated for small businesses
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently announced an additional $70 million in the second round of “We’re All In” grants, bringing the second-round total to $120 million to be invested in Wisconsin small businesses.
The investment comes as Wisconsin’s small businesses continue to struggle in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the two-week application period that closed in early November, more than 48,000 grant applications were submitted for the second round of funding.
The first round of “We’re All In” grants awarded in summer provided more than $65 million to more than 26,000 businesses statewide. Despite infusion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds distributed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, many Wisconsin small businesses continue to struggle.
The grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The latter also provided $2 million in state funds to businesses through the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant initiative and $5 million to microbusinesses through the Small Business 20/20 Program. Visit wedc.org for more information.
Rural Relief small-business grants offered
The Local Initiatives Support Corporation – LISCI – invites small-business owners in rural locations to apply for the LISC-Lowe's Rural Relief Small Business Grants program. Visit lisc.org for more information.
Noninsured-crop-disaster assistance available
Farmers and ranchers rely on crop insurance to protect themselves from disasters and unforeseen events. But not all crops are insurable through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. The Farm Service Agency’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides producers another option to obtain coverage against disaster.
The Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides financial assistance to producers of non-insured crops impacted by natural disasters that result in reduced yields, crop losses or prevented planting. Commodities for which crop insurance is unavailable are generally eligible for the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. Eligible crops are those grown specifically for food, fiber, livestock consumption, biofuel or biobased products, or Christmas trees, ornamental nursery, honey, maple sap and many others. One’s local Farm Service Agency office provides information on eligible crops.
Eligible causes of loss are drought, freeze, hail, excessive moisture, excessive wind, hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. The events must occur during the policy coverage period, before or during harvest, and the disaster must directly affect the eligible crop.
Interested producers must apply for coverage using the Farm Service Agency form CCC-471, “Application for Coverage.” Application closing dates vary by crop so it’s important to contact one’s local Farm Service Agency for information on deadlines.
Applicants must provide accurate annual reports of their production in non-loss years to ensure coverage is beneficial to their individual operation. Visit farmers.gov and search for "service centers" for more information.
Agriculture-statistics advisers chosen
Twenty-two individuals recently were appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics. The committee advises the secretary on surveys of agriculture and related surveys and the Census of Agriculture. The committee also prepares recommendations regarding the content of agricultural reports and presents the views and needs for data of suppliers and users of agriculture statistics.
Committee members have knowledge and interest in agricultural economics, rural sociology, farm policy analysis and-or agricultural education. They serve two-year terms. Sig Lindquist of Chetek, Wisconsin, is among the newly appointed members of the committee. Visit nass.usda.gov and search for "advisory committee on agriculture statistics" for more information.
Coalition formed to advance circular economies
The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and several peer organizations recently formed Circular Economies for Food and Agricultural Systems. The society is leading the initiative to advance the transition of food and agricultural systems into circular systems by 2050.
Formally joining the coalition are the Agronomy Society of America, the Crop Science Society of America and the American Society for Soil Science – collectively known as the Tri-Societies – and the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association. The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine also has expressed interest in supporting the initiative.
Support for the concept was provided by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine’s Board of Agricultural and Natural Resources. It approved an American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers proposal to conduct a consensus study and make recommendations for pathways to make the transition. The board is now seeking assistance within the academies and with stakeholders to raise an estimated $1.5 million to conduct the study.
Identifying how to move to circular systems will be important for the United States to maintain its position as a global leader in food and agriculture and to have a continued impact on commerce, the environment, health and security, said Darrin Drollinger, executive director of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. Creating a coalition to undertake activities that promote convergent systems for developing knowledge and technology will be key to successfully transitioning to circular systems, he said.
Among the activities planned is a mini-symposium to the held at the 2021 ASABE Annual International Meeting. Visit asabemeetings.org or contact drollinger@asabe.org for more information.
Fellowships available for minority-serving institutions
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement is accepting applications to the 2021 Lincoln Leaders Program. The program features fellowship opportunities to connect USDA resources with faculty and staff at Hispanic-Serving Institutions, 1994 Tribal Colleges and Universities, and 1890 Land-Grant Universities.
The E. Kika De La Garza Fellowship Program is for faculty or staff at Hispanic-Serving Institutions or Hispanic-serving school districts. Hispanic-Serving Institutions are accredited colleges and universities with at least 25 percent Hispanic-student enrollment. There are more than 500 such institutions in 21 states and Puerto Rico, serving more than 2 million students.
The Terra Preta do Indio Tribal Fellowship is for faculty and staff from 1994 Tribal Colleges and Universities and secondary-education superintendents, principals, agricultural and-or district-level teachers working for Bureau of Indian Education-designated high schools.
The Booker T. Washington Fellowship is for faculty and staff at accredited 1890 Land-Grant Universities and secondary-education superintendents, principals, agricultural and-or district-level teachers working for 1890 Land-Grant University-feeder high schools.
Each program offers opportunities for education fellows and science fellows. Education fellows participate in a week-long program in Washington, D.C. It is scheduled to be held from June 21-25. Science fellows participate in a two-week program, consisting of one week in Washington, D.C. and a second week at a USDA research location, ending on July 2.
The application deadline for fellowship opportunities is March 1. Visit usda.gov and search for "2021 E. Kika de la Garza Fellowship” and usda.gov and search for “2021 Tribal Fellowship” and usda.gov and search for “2021 Booker T. Washington Fellowship” and usda.gov and search for “higher education initiatives” for more information.
CME Group adds hemp-pricing data
CME Group recently added hemp-pricing data in DataMine, its self-service online data platform. The dataset from Hemp Benchmarks, a division of New Leaf Data Services LLC, allows CME Group market-data customers to access benchmark wholesale hemp-pricing data alongside historical data for futures and options.
New Leaf Data Services is an independent price-reporting agency for global cannabis and hemp markets. Datasets available in CME DataMine include monthly pricing for more than 21 different types of hemp products.
U.S. farmers in 2020 registered about 400,000 acres for hemp cultivation. The U.S. hemp market is projected to grow to more than $20 billion in 2025. Visit cmegroup.com and search for "hemp benchmarks" for more information.
Grain, feed industries offer educational programming
The Grain Elevator and Processing Society and the American Feed Industry Association recently agreed to share educational programming across both member organizations. Members of the Grain Elevator and Processing Society will receive a discount on the American Feed Industry Association’s distance-education courses. That includes its Fundamentals of Feed Manufacturing Online course offered live or on-demand through Kansas State University. Members of the American Feed Industry Association will receive discounts on the grain society’s online-training courses. Visit afia.org/events and afia.org/afia-ksuondemand and geaps.com/education for more information.
