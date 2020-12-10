Business News

Exporter grants available
Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture companies interested in developing their e-commerce capabilities to better target Chinese markets are invited to apply for grants. The grants are available through a pilot program administered by the Wisconsin International Agribusiness Center, a bureau of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Through the Global Business Development Program, administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the Wisconsin agriculture department has received $90,000 to help exporters of Wisconsin food, forestry and agriculture products develop e-commerce distribution channels in China. Wisconsin companies may apply for as much as $9,000 and are required to provide at least 30 percent in matching funds.
Funds may be used for a variety of expenses related to e-commerce operations such as consulting, purchasing software, advertisements, registration costs and translation services.
The application deadline is Dec. 18. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "international agribusiness" or contact Ashwini.Rao@wisconsin.gov for more information.
Blockchain network launched
BlockApps recently launched the TraceHarvest Network, a blockchain-powered business network developed in collaboration with Bayer. Bayer has used the technology for the past two years for customer-facing operations in the United States and Brazil.
Through access to improved supply-chain information, the platform enables farmers to optimize their operations. TraceHarvest also has the potential to be leveraged for other uses such as carbon-offset crediting to food safety recalls, according to BlockApps.
The TraceHarvest Network is designed to trace the lifecycle of agricultural products starting at the seed source. In collaboration with the Bayer Crop Science Division the platform has been developed and tested for traceability. Farmers, manufacturers, distributors and processors can selectively share and review data within a single, secure platform. Real-time information exchange enables the parties to identify and address product tracking and integrity issues.
Bayer used TraceHarvest for several growing seasons to track the lifecycle and status of the company’s agricultural products from sale through harvest. The network runs on BlockApps’ cloud-agnostic “Strato” platform, a blockchain solution for building and running business networks with built-in security. Visit blockapps.net/traceharvest for more information.
Digital-technologies venture launched
Bosch and BASF Digital Farming recently formed an agreement to market and sell smart-farming solutions. Their new joint venture will be established in early 2021 in Cologne, Germany, subject to approval of antitrust authorities.
Bosch brings to the joint venture hardware, software and digital services. With its “xarvio” brand digital-farming solutions BASF Digital Farming provides a real-time, field-specific decision-making engine for weed management. The digital platform provides farmers field-zone-specific advice.
The companies expect to launch a version of the “Intelligent Planting Solution,” with enhanced digital intelligence for seeding and fertilizer prescriptions. They also will offer “Smart Spraying,” which combines Bosch’s camera-sensor technology and software with the xarvio crop-optimization platform. Visit bosch.com and agriculture.basf.com for more information.
Brazil faces increased inflation
Brazil's consumer inflation has been steadily increasing through the summer and fall. The increase has been primarily fueled by increased food and beverage prices. Staples such as rice, beans and soybean-based cooking oil increased the most in percentage terms. Consumer demand increased with more cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
An important factor contributing to Brazil’s food inflation is its role as a key global supplier of agricultural commodities and food products. Brazil's agricultural export boom has created scarcity and has increased prices in the domestic market. Although Brazil eliminated import tariffs on rice, corn, soybeans, soybean oil and meal, food inflation is unlikely to subside until the 2020-2021 grain and oilseed harvests begin. Visit fas.usda.gov for more information.
Hemp council receives market-access funding
The National Industrial Hemp Council recently received $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program. The funding supports export-market development of industrial hemp.
Market-access program funds are administered through USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service. The Foreign Agricultural Service partners with U.S. agricultural trade associations, cooperatives, state and regional trade groups, and small businesses to share the costs of overseas marketing and promotional activities. The funds can be used for facilitating trade missions and meeting with industry stakeholders and government regulators abroad.
The council’s programs will focus on Europe and China and will involve market research, trade policy and trade facilitation. The retail market for global industrial hemp and products in 2019 was estimated at $11 billion. Driven by continued strength in textiles, food and industrial uses and hemp-derived cannabidiol, the global market is forecast to be worth $89 billion by 2025, according to the National Industrial Hemp Council.
Europe has rapidly developed a robust hemp and cannabidiol market. Europe also is a strong producer of industrial-hemp products with $424 million in product sales. China led in 2019 with about 80 percent of the $1.7-billion hemp-textile market.
National Industrial Hemp Council members will now have unprecedented access to U.S. trade negotiators, foreign government counterparts, and international hemp-industry association counterparts. Market-access program funds for 2021 will be administered to the council through the Food Export Association of the Midwest USA. Visit hempindustrial.com for more information.
Cultured-meat pact signed
Meat-Tech 3D Ltd. of Ness Ziona, Israel, recently signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of Peace of Meat PV, a Belgian producer of cultured avian products. Meat-Tech 3D plans to leverage The Belgian company’s hybrid-food products while developing a process for cultivating and producing “meat” using 3D bioprinting technology.
Peace of Meat has developed a stem-cell-based bioreactor technology for cultivating animal fats from chicken and ducks. It has conducted taste tests to study the potential for cultured fat to enhance the taste of plant-based protein products. The technology's first expected application is to develop products that combine plant-based protein and cultured animal fat. The company is working to create meat analogues with the taste and texture of conventional meat products. Meat-Tech estimates that the first hybrid products could be commercialized in 2022. Visit meatech3d.com/ and peace-of-meat.com for more information.
Insecticide active ingredient developed
Syngenta recently developed spiropidion, a new active ingredient to help farmers protect a broad range of crops against sucking pests. Gowan Company LLC has been granted an exclusive license to market and sell a patented spiropidion 300 SC formulation in the United States and Canada.
Syngenta plans regulatory submissions for late 2022 in the U.S. and Canada. The company anticipates product launch by mid-decade. Visit syngenta.com for more information.
Carbon-negative facility to produce biomass-based boards
A carbon-negative manufacturing facility for Corn Board Manufacturing Inc. is being built by C.D. Smith Construction Inc. of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Located in Sac County, Iowa, the new facility will be used for converting corn-stover biomass into pressed board called “CornBoard.”
Lane Segerstrom, CEO of Corn Board Manufacturing, said the project is a collaborative effort between like-minded organizations striving for environmental sustainability and bringing economic development to rural America. C.D. Smith also is collaborating with McMahon Associates Inc., an engineering and architectural firm based in Neenah, Wisconsin. Visit www.cdsmith.com and cornboard.com and mcmgrp.com for more information.
Funds available to Wisconsin ethanol producers
Through the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act $3.25 million in funding will be made available to Wisconsin’s nine ethanol producers. The support aims to offset some of the significant losses experienced by the industry earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to producing fuel, ethanol plants help drive demand for corn. Carbon dioxide, one of the byproducts of ethanol production, is a critical component of food and beverage packaging and the creation of dry ice.
