Business News

Farm Bureaus host annual meetings
Wisconsin’s 61 county Farm Bureaus will hold their annual meetings starting in mid-August and continuing through the end of October. County Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend their county annual meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county-board directors. Attendees also will select voting delegates who will represent the county at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting Dec. 4-6 in Wisconsin Dells.
Visit wfbf.com and search for "events calendar" to see a list of the county Farm Bureau meetings and for more information.
Manure-spreading restrictions published
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has recently published a technical standard for verifying depth to bedrock. The standard provides support for implementation of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ targeted performance standard for Silurian bedrock within 20-feet of the soil’s surface. The standard applies to the Wisconsin counties of Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.
Silurian bedrock areas are sensitive to potential groundwater contamination due to the type of soil and bedrock, and depth to the bedrock. Statewide maps are available to show areas of Silurian bedrock and approximate depth of soil over the bedrock. The standard provides producers with a procedure to verify the depth to bedrock on their affected land.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s technical standard is published through the Wisconsin Standards Oversight Council process. A team of experts developed the standard to involve science-based methods for determining depth to bedrock while considering accuracy, cost, equipment availability and necessary qualifications to perform the verification process.
The council is an interagency collaboration that facilitates a team approach in developing and maintaining technical standards for soil- and water-conservation practices in Wisconsin. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Depth to Bedrock Standard" to read the technical standard and socwisconsin.org for more information.
Counties deemed natural-disaster areas
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee and Rock counties recently were designated as natural-disaster areas. The designation allows the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans may be used for replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing of certain debts. The Farm Service Agency will review loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The counties suffered from a drought-intensity value during the growing season of either D2 Drought-Severe for eight consecutive weeks or more, or D3 Drought-Extreme or D4 Drought-Exceptional, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Also eligible are the contiguous Wisconsin counties of Dane, Green, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha, and the Illinois counties of Boone and Winnebago.
The application deadline for emergency loans is March 28, 2022. Visit farmers.gov and search for “service center locator” for more information.
USDA funds program for socially disadvantaged, veteran farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to make $16.6 million available to community-based and nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and tribal entities that help socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms. Funding is made through the USDA’s Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program. Also known as the 2501 Program, it's administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.
With 2501 Program grants, nonprofits, institutions of higher education, and federally recognized Indian tribes can provide support through education, training, farming demonstrations, and conferences on farming and agribusiness.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 25. Visit federalregister.gov and search for “10.443” for more information.
Loans provided through heirs’ program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to provide $67 million in competitive loans through the new Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The program aims to help agricultural producers and landowners resolve heirs’ land ownership and succession issues.
Intermediary lenders such as cooperatives, credit unions and nonprofit organizations, may apply for loans of as much as $5 million at 1 percent interest once the USDA’s Farm Service Agency opens the two-month signup in late August.
After the agency selects lenders, heirs may apply directly to those lenders for loans and assistance. Heirs’ property issues have long been a barrier for many producers and landowners to access USDA programs and services. The relending program provides access to capital to help producers find a resolution to issues, according to the USDA.
The Heirs’ Property Relending Program is a loan and will need to be repaid as directed by the 2018 Farm Bill.
To be eligible, intermediary lenders must be certified as a community-development financial institution and have experience and capability in making and servicing agricultural and commercial loans that are similar in nature.
If applications exceed the amount of available funds, those applicants with at least 10 years or more of experience with socially disadvantaged farmers located in states that have adopted a statute consisting of enactment or adoption of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act will receive first preference.
A secondary preference tier is established for those that have applications from ultimate recipients already in process, or that have a history of successfully relending previous Heirs’ Property Relending Program funds. When multiple applicants are in the same tier or there are no applicants in tier 1 or 2, applications will be funded in order of the date the application was received.
Selected intermediary lenders will determine the rates, terms and payment structure for loans to heirs. Interest rates will be the lowest rate sufficient for intermediaries to cover the cost of operating and sustaining the loan.
Heirs may use the loans to resolve title issues by financing the purchase or consolidation of property interests and financing costs associated with a succession plan. That also may include costs and fees associated with buying fractional interests of other heirs in jointly-owned property to clear the title. It also may include closing costs, appraisals, title searches, surveys, preparing documents, mediation and legal services. Visit farmers.gov/heirs/relending for more information.
USDA takes emergency drought-relief steps
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency will authorize approved insurance providers to extend deadlines for premium and administrative fee payments, and defer and waive the resulting interest accrual to help farmers and ranchers through widespread drought conditions throughout the United States.
Interest will be waived for 60 days or the termination date on the policy, whichever comes first. The Risk Management Agency also authorized approved insurance providers to waive interest for an additional 60 days for written payment agreements due between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30.
The Risk Management Agency in July authorized emergency procedures to help accelerate the adjustment of losses and issuance of indemnity payments to crop-insurance policyholders in impacted areas. It also updated policy to allow producers with crop insurance to hay, graze or chop cover crops at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented-planting payment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus or rma.usda.gov for more information.
Surface-water grants offered
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications from eligible organizations to support projects that protect and restore Wisconsin waterbodies. More than $6 million is available through the Surface Water Grant Program to provide cost-sharing grants to support projects in the areas listed.
- Education, outreach and organization development
- Planning for lakes, rivers and watersheds
- Lake-protection planning and implementation
- Restoration of surface water, shorelands and wetlands
- Management-plan implementation
- Aquatic invasive species prevention and control
- Land acquisition/conservation easements
Eligible for the grants are lake associations and districts, river-management organizations, local units of government, nonprofits, schools and others. Individuals should partner with eligible organizations willing to sponsor a project. The state typically covers 75 percent or 67 percent of project costs, depending on the subprogram. Visit dnr.wisconsin.gov and search for "surface water grants" for more information.
Alternative-protein agreement formed
ADM recently reached an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a European provider of non-genetically modified soy ingredients. Serbia-based Sojaprotein sells vegetable-protein ingredients in the meat alternative, confectionary, protein bar, pharmaceutical, pet food and animal-feed sectors. The company had more than $100 million in sales in 2020. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.
As the $10-billion global industry is forecast to grow to $30 billion in the next decade, the company is increasing its investments in alternative proteins, said Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president of Global Foods. Sojaprotein is the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe, she said.
The acquisition would build upon ADM’s recent investments that encompass the company’s soy-protein complex in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, its new pea-protein plant in Enderlin, North Dakota, its PlantPlus Foods joint venture, and its partnership with Air Protein, a startup company. Visit adm.com for more information.
Collaborators to scale climate technologies
Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund recently joined Greentown Labs, an incubator for climate-technology startups. The fund invests in transformative technologies to accelerate the abilities of Amazon and other companies to achieve goals established in The Climate Pledge. Amazon co-founded the pledge, which calls on signatories to reach net zero-carbon emissions by 2040. That’s 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
The Climate Pledge Fund was launched in June 2020 with an initial $2 billion in funding. It works with companies across many of the same sectors that Greentown's community of startups are working to innovate. Among those sectors are transportation, manufacturing, electricity, agricultural technology, circularity and building technologies. Visit theclimatepledge.com and greentownlabs.com/partners for more information.
Companies to produce biobased intermediates
Cargill and HELM recently formed a joint venture, Qore, to help manufacturers replace fossil-based chemistries with biobased intermediates. The companies are investing $300 million to build a commercial-scale, renewable 1,4-butanediol facility. The facility is planned to be built at Cargill’s biotechnology campus and corn-refining operation in Eddyville, Iowa. The plant is expected to be operational in 2024.
Biobased intermediates enable the apparel, automotive, electronics and packaging industries to improve their environmental footprint without sacrificing product performance or altering their existing manufacturing processes, according to Cargill.
The new venture combines Cargill’s supply chain and product commercialization in several bioindustrial markets with HELM’s experience in bringing chemical applications to the market.
The Qore joint venture will focus on producing QIRA, the next-generation 1,4-butanediol. Made through the fermentation of plant-based sugars, QIRA can save as much as 93 percent of greenhouse-gas emissions when replacing chemical intermediates made from fossil sources, according to Cargill. QIRA can be used for making spandex and other polyester-based chemical fibers as well as biodegradable plastics, polyurethane coatings, sealants and artificial leathers.
Qore has licensed Genomatica’s 1,4-butanediol-process technology and is using Cargill’s global feedstock supply and fermentation-manufacturing capabilities to initially produce and distribute an expected 65,000 metric tons per year minimally of QIRA. HELM will work with brand owners, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to incorporate QIRA into their respective products. Visit cargill.com and helmag.com for more information.
Hemp-fiber line introduced
Delta Agriculture, an industrial producer and processor of hemp goods, recently launched a hemp-fiber line. The launch marks transitional growth from a hemp-flower producer to a full-scale industrial-hemp supplier.
The company has the technology to process hemp flowers, grain and fiber. It also may be able to start seed processing, according to George Overbey, CEO of Delta Agriculture. Currently operating more than 5,000 acres of farmland in West Texas, Kentucky and Colorado, Delta Agriculture is on target to plant 10,000 acres in 2021 and scale to more than 25,000 acres in 2022. The company uses proprietary genetics to optimize performance of its hemp seed, which is harvested at a genetics laboratory in Delta, Colorado. Visit deltaag.com for more information.
Cooperative expands E15 via terminals
Agricultural cooperative CHS Inc. plans to expand access to greater ethanol-blend fuels by offering E15 – a blend of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline – through 19 additional fuel terminals starting in August. The cooperative sells the fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations. CHS plans to offer E15 at the Magellan terminals listed.
- Alexandria, Minnesota
- Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Columbia, Missouri
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Doniphan, Nebraska
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Great Bend, Kansas
- Mankato, Minnesota
- Marshall, Minnesota
- Mason City Iowa
- Milford, Iowa
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Rochester, Minnesota
- Springfield, Missouri
- Waterloo, Iowa
The fuel also will be available through the Nustar terminal in Jamestown, North Dakota, and at the CHS terminal in McPherson, Kansas. CHS already offers E15 at 10 Nustar terminals and one CHS terminal.
To make the fuel more accessible CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved misfueling mitigation plan. It’s also establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel. CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle, Illinois, and Annawan, Illinois. Visit chsinc.com for more information.
Collaboration expands carbon-farming opportunity
Growmark and Indigo Ag recently formed a collaboration to spur participation in the market for agricultural carbon. Growmark’s network of FS-branded retailers will help farmers navigate the soil carbon market and begin with Indigo Ag’s third-party verified credit program.
Participating FS retailers will help farmers evaluate and enroll in “Carbon by Indigo” and implement beneficial farming practices to sequester carbon and abate greenhouse-gas emissions. Indigo will measure and verify on-farm environmental impact at scale to translate the effects of farmers' efforts into carbon credits.
Indigo and the Growmark System – which focuses on identifying and supporting new paths for climate-positive practices through its Endure sustainability initiative – stated they’re working to ensure farmers maximize long-term profitability potential. Carbon by Indigo's work to generate premium credits has cultivated a network of premium credit buyers, and resulted in a 35 percent increase in the price of Carbon by Indigo credits in the past year, according to Growmark. Visit growmark.com and indigoag.com for more information.