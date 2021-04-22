Business News

UW-Madison presents awards
The University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences community is invited to attend the virtual 2021 CALS Awards. The event will feature the award winners and 2020 recipients of college and department professorships and other college awards.
Academic-staff excellence awards
- Christian Krueger, Animal and Dairy Sciences
- Michael Petersen, Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center
- Plia Xiong, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Academic Affairs
Arthur J. and Ellen A. Maurer Extra Mile Award
- Theodore Halbach, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Equity and Diversity Award
- Claudia Irene Calderón, Horticulture
Excellence in International Activities Award
- Alfred Hartemink, Soil Science
Louise Hemstead Leadership Award
- Julie Dawson, Horticulture
Pound Extension Award
- Erin Silva, Plant Pathology
Pound Research Award
- Laura Hernandez, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Robert G. F. and Hazel T. Spitze Land Grant Faculty Award for Excellence
- Judith Bartfeld, School of Human Ecology
Robert R. Spitzer Teaching Excellence Award
- Katie Vermillion Kalmon, Genetics
University staff-recognition awards
- Jason Ball, Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center
- Debra Schneider, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Human Resources and Animal and Dairy Sciences
Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Outstanding Advisor Award
- Katie Butzen, Nutritional Sciences
Additional college awards were given during the past year.
Alfred Toepfer Faculty Fellow Award
- Yi Wang, Horticulture
- Rodrigo Werle, Agronomy
College and department professorships named during the past year will be announced.
Ira L. Baldwin Professorship in Bacteriology
- Timothy Donohue, Bacteriology
Beers-Bascom Professorship in Conservation
- Anna Michle Pidgeon, Forest and Wildlife Ecology
Buttel-Sewell Professorship
- Nan Enstad, Community and Environmental Sociology
E. B. Fred Professorship in Bacteriology
- Katrina Forest, Bacteriology
Gottschalk Family Chair for Cranberry Research
- Amaya Atucha, Horticulture
Patrick Walsh and Noreen Warren Professorship
- Troy Runge, Biological Systems Engineering
The virtual ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. May 5. Register by Apr. 23. Visit go.wisc.edu/calsawards for more information.