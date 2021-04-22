Business News

 Skip to main content
UW-Madison presents awards

The University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences community is invited to attend the virtual 2021 CALS Awards. The event will feature the award winners and 2020 recipients of college and department professorships and other college awards. 

Academic-staff excellence awards

  • Christian Krueger, Animal and Dairy Sciences
  • Michael Petersen, Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center
  • Plia Xiong, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Academic Affairs

Arthur J. and Ellen A. Maurer Extra Mile Award

  • Theodore Halbach, Animal and Dairy Sciences

Equity and Diversity Award

  • Claudia Irene Calderón, Horticulture

Excellence in International Activities Award

  • Alfred Hartemink, Soil Science

Louise Hemstead Leadership Award

  • Julie Dawson, Horticulture

Pound Extension Award

  • Erin Silva, Plant Pathology

Pound Research Award

  • Laura Hernandez, Animal and Dairy Sciences

Robert G. F. and Hazel T. Spitze Land Grant Faculty Award for Excellence

  • Judith Bartfeld, School of Human Ecology

Robert R. Spitzer Teaching Excellence Award

  • Katie Vermillion Kalmon, Genetics

University staff-recognition awards

  • Jason Ball, Wisconsin Crop Innovation Center
  • Debra Schneider, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Human Resources and Animal and Dairy Sciences

Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association Outstanding Advisor Award

  • Katie Butzen, Nutritional Sciences

Additional college awards were given during the past year.

Alfred Toepfer Faculty Fellow Award

  • Yi Wang, Horticulture
  • Rodrigo Werle, Agronomy

College and department professorships named during the past year will be announced. 

Ira L. Baldwin Professorship in Bacteriology

  • Timothy Donohue, Bacteriology

Beers-Bascom Professorship in Conservation

  • Anna Michle Pidgeon, Forest and Wildlife Ecology

Buttel-Sewell Professorship

  • Nan Enstad, Community and Environmental Sociology

E. B. Fred Professorship in Bacteriology

  • Katrina Forest, Bacteriology

Gottschalk Family Chair for Cranberry Research

  • Amaya Atucha, Horticulture

Patrick Walsh and Noreen Warren Professorship

  • Troy Runge, Biological Systems Engineering

The virtual ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. May 5. Register by Apr. 23. Visit go.wisc.edu/calsawards for more information. 

