Business News

Extension specialists’ workloads monitored
A newly signed law requires the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents and UW-Madison chancellor to develop policies to monitor and report on Extension and outreach workloads of specialists funded by the UW-Division of Extension. The measure pertains to Extension-funded faculty and staff who work in applied agriculture at UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, or UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
“Our state specialists are doing amazing work on the ground and in their communities, helping farmers adapt and grow their businesses and supporting the agricultural industry that is the backbone of our state,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “I’m glad to sign this bill so they can continue doing their good work and be recognized for going above and beyond for our farmers and our state.”
Visit docs.legis.wisconsin.gov and search for "Senate Bill 79" for more information.
Dairy cooperative names general manager
The Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative board of directors recently promoted Micah Ends to the position of general manager. Ends began his career with the cooperative 10 years ago. He served as a field representative for five years before becoming operations manager. Based in Monroe, Wisconsin, Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative has 159 member farms located in southern Wisconsin and Illinois. The cooperative handles about 58 million pounds of milk per month. Visit rollinghillscoop.com for more information.
Pandemic-assistance program to equitably distribute resources
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently established new programs and efforts to provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and producers affected by COVID-19 market disruptions. USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers was developed to reach a broader set of producers than in previous COVID-19 aid programs.
USDA is committing at least $6 billion toward the new programs. The department also will develop rules for the programs to improve outreach to small-scale and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers, and timber harvesters. It will provide support for the food-supply chain and producers of renewable fuel.
Existing programs – such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program – will be included in the new initiative. Where statutory authority allows, that program will be refined to better address producers’ needs, according to the USDA.
After a review of previous COVID-19-assistance programs targeting farmers, the USDA identified gaps and disparities in how assistance was distributed. It also identified inadequate outreach to underserved producers and smaller and medium operations, according to Tom Vilsack, USDA secretary.
USDA will reopen sign-up for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 – CFAP 2 – for at least 60 days beginning April 5. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has committed $2.5 million to improve outreach for the program. It will establish partnerships with organizations with strong connections to socially disadvantaged communities to ensure they’re informed and aware of the application process.
The USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers program will be reviewed for verified need. During the rulemaking process, USDA will look to make eligibility more consistent with the farm bill.
Moving forward, USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers will use existing programs – such as the Local Agricultural Marketing Program, Farming Opportunities Training and Outreach, and the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program – to enhance educational and market opportunities for agricultural producers. Visit usda.gov for more information.
Paycheck Protection Program updated
The National Milk Producers Federation has worked with members of Congress to ensure dairy farmers and cooperatives have equitable access to the Paycheck Protection Program. Producers who were denied a Paycheck Protection Program loan in 2020 may now qualify if the new rules address the issue that caused the initial denial of their loan, according to the federation.
Borrowers who received their loans before the U.S. Small Business Administration issued later rules and guidance may have received a smaller loan than they would under the new rules. For that reason borrowers who have not yet had their loan forgiven can now ask their lender to evaluate their initial loan application against the new rules. Additional loan funds may be provided to make up any difference.
Congress has created a separate type of Paycheck Protection Program loan with steeper qualification requirements for businesses that have received and spent their first loan. Called “PPP second draw loans,” they can be taken only by businesses that experienced a 25-percent reduction in revenue in 2020 and already spent the entire amount of the first Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Interested borrowers can apply for either type of loan or have their first loan reevaluated by their lender until May 31. Visit home.treasury.gov and search for "assistance to small business" for more information.
Conservation-award nominations sought
Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts seeks nominations for the 2021 Wisconsin Land Conservation Leadership Awards. Nominees may be individuals and organizations that show outstanding dedication to the protection of Wisconsin’s land, water and wildlife. There are six award categories.
- Land Trust of the Year recognizes a land trust demonstrating commitment to safeguarding Wisconsin’s natural places through leadership and achievements.
- Conservationist of the Year recognizes individuals, organizations or groups showing exceptional commitment to land-conservation efforts.
- Land Legacy Award honors individuals, families or organizations whose generosity and philanthropic leadership positively impact conservation.
- Policymaker of the Year recognizes individuals who have helped develop or strengthen public policies on behalf of land conservation in Wisconsin.
- Rod Nilsestuen Award for Working Lands Preservation is named for the former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The award recognizes people, organizations or partnerships committed to the regeneration, sustainability or preservation of working lands.
- Harold “Bud” Jordahl Distinction Award honors individuals whose contributions do not fit into a specific category but whose efforts or accomplishments are deserving of recognition.
All nominations must be received or postmarked by Apr. 16. Visit gatheringwaters.org/nominate to download a nomination form and for more information.
Dane County extends Farm to Foodbank program
Wisconsin’s Dane County recently agreed to a 12-month, $10-million contract extension with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. The agreement ensures food security for people continuing to struggle from the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County launched a partnership with Second Harvest in April 2020 to help meet emergency food needs during the pandemic. The county's original $8-million program was extended in December with an additional $4 million in funds. That was intended to support local food purchasing until summer 2021. The new agreement will run through July 2022 and total an additional $10 million. The county will allocate dollars from the recently adopted federal stimulus to sustain the effort well into 2022, according to the Dane County Executive’s Office.
Since May 2020 the “Farm to Foodbank” program has sourced about 3 million pounds of produce, frozen meat, yogurt, eggs and cheese, shelf-stable products, and bread. Second Harvest has sourced food from more than two dozen Dane County farmers and producers as well as other providers for products that couldn’t be sourced in Dane County. Visit exec.countyofdane.com and secondharvestmadison.org for more information.
Propane incentive program offered
The Propane Education & Research Council is offering financial incentives toward the purchase of new propane equipment in exchange for sharing feedback and real-world performance data. The council’s Propane Farm Incentive Program offers as much as $5,000 off qualifying equipment. Qualifying equipment includes propane-powered irrigation engines, generators, agricultural-heating systems, flame weed-control systems, and agronomic heating systems.
Today’s propane-powered engines provide as much as 300 horsepower of continuous power, and produce fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than gasoline or diesel engines. Farmers also can save 25 percent or more with propane water heating versus electricity, according to the Propane Education & Research Council. Visit Propane.com and search for "Agriculture Programs and Incentives" for more information.
Best universities for climate-change solutions listed
A list of the country’s top 12 universities that are developing strategies for combating and solving global climate change recently was published by Successful Student. The education-focused website provides student-centric college rankings designed to help students navigate education opportunities. The “Best Universities Solving Climate Change” lists the top universities in alphabetical order.
- Arizona State University
- California Institute of Technology – Caltech
- Cornell University
- Harvard University
- New York University
- Oregon State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Texas A&M University
- University of California-San Diego
- University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign
- University of Washington
- Yale University
The universities are studying how the world is changing in weather patterns and temperatures, and what might be driving or contributing to the changes such as natural events and human involvement. Along with efforts to better understand climate trends, the universities are creating strategies to solve negative consequences. Many of the universities belong to the International Universities Climate Alliance and the University Climate Change Coalition. Visit successfulstudent.org for more information.
Coalition asks for hemp to be approved
The Hemp Feed Coalition recently submitted a request that hemp become an approved animal-feed ingredient. It sent the submission to the Association of American Feed Control Officials and the U.S. Food and Drug Association-Center for Veterinary Medicine. If approved hempseed meal and hempseed cake could be legally used as commercial feed for laying hens.
The submission is a culmination of a two-year long effort. Led by the coalition, hemp- and feed-industry experts and researchers studied hemp seedcake and meal. They also conducted a clinical trial to demonstrate their safety and efficacy as a feed for layers.
The coalition will now research other hemp byproducts – oil, sediment, hulls, pulp and screenings – for their benefit and safety as feed ingredients. The work will include clinical trials necessary to add ruminants to the hempseed-meal application that already was submitted for layers. Visit hempfeedcoalition.org or contact hunter@hempfeedcoalition.org for more information.
Digital-solutions pact formed
AgGateway and the Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation recently signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on initiatives to increase the exchange of information in farm operations. The agreement is expected to improve data flow.
Growers use systems that span across field equipment, on-farm computer systems and cloud systems, but often data can’t flow seamlessly across systems and functions. The new agreement will make it easier to address those challenges, said Wendy Smith, AgGateway’s president and CEO.
The Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation’s 200 agriculture-equipment manufacturers and electronic-component suppliers work to ensure their brands are compatible with one another and with other systems so that farmers may operate as efficiently as possible in the field, said Peter van der Vlugt, the foundation’s chairman and general manager of Kubota Innovation Center Europe.
As a first initiative the partners may consider ways to address load-unload events in field operations. Load-unload refers to the ability to track movement of a harvested crop from the combine to the grain cart, to the truck at the edge of the field to the grain elevator.
The two groups note that better use of standards and connectivity for beneficial data flow is needed between the supply chain and field operations. The same is true of data formats optimized for equipment, and data optimized for on-farm computer systems. Visit AgGateway.org and aef-online.org for more information.
USDA leadership posts filled
Two individuals recently were appointed to leadership posts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Gloria Montaño Greene was appointed deputy under secretary for Farm Production and Conservation and Zach Ducheneaux was named administrator of the Farm Service Agency.
Montaño Greene is a former state executive director for the Farm Service Agency in Arizona. She recently served as deputy director for Chispa Arizona, a program of the League of Conservation Voters. The organization is focused on empowering Latino voices on issues such as energy, public lands and democracy access.
Ducheneaux recently served as executive director of the Intertribal Agriculture Council, which represents federally recognized tribes and serves 80,000 Native American producers. He operates with his brothers a family ranch on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Visit usda.gov for more information.
Investment in agriculture, food technology increases 15 percent
Startups in the agriculture- and food-technology sector raised more than $26 billion in 2020. That was a 15.5 percent increase from 2019, according to the recently released AgFunder “AgriFoodTech Investment Report.”
The AgFunder team observed late-stage deals where investors doubled down on existing portfolios and the first-wave of innovations in agriculture and food technologies. But it also observed early-stage deals become larger as the second wave of innovators enjoy increasing sector recognition by a widening spectrum of venture-capital investors.
Upstream investment surpassed downstream investment for the first time on record. That attracted $15.8 billion as investors became more comfortable with food production and the supply chain, according to AgFunder. Visit agfunder.com and search for "2021 AgFunder AgriFoodTech Investment Report" for more information.
Crop Accelerator to speed plant-based proteins
Benson Hill of St. Louis, recently launched the Crop Accelerator to hasten development of plant-based proteins. Benson Hill maps findings of consumer-sensory panels, food-formulation testing and farmer fields back to the plant-genomic level using data analytics.
With St. Louis-based Lagomaj Capital, Benson Hill is building a new controlled-environment research facility. The facility will enable plant breeders to develop varieties as much as four years faster than traditional research facilities, according to Benson Hill.
Benson Hill also recently added three specialists to its scientific advisory board. Mark Matlock will help the company further develop insights between plant genetics and consumer benefits. Matlock for several years was a senior vice-president of research at the Archer Daniels Midland Company. His work there included exploration of plant-based protein products and acquisitions of Wild Flavors and Biopolis.
Gary Fogel will support Benson Hill’s food-innovation engine, CropOS. He is the CEO of Natural Selection Inc. He also has an adjunct faculty role with the Computational Science Research Center at San Diego State University. He specializes in machine learning, particularly the application of computational intelligence to problems in biology, chemistry and medicine.
Julia Bailey-Serres will offer strategic guidance as Benson Hill seeks to better leverage the genomic diversity of plants to help address challenges in the food system. Bailey-Serres is the director of the Center for Plant Cell Biology at the University of California-Riverside. She conducts research on mechanisms of plant adaptive responses to environmental stresses.
The Crop Accelerator facility will enable Benson Hill to bypass the delays of seasonal field testing by coupling its new facility with its CropOS technology platform. Researchers will leverage plant science and data science with artificial intelligence-machine learning predictive crop-performance algorithms, said Jason Bull, chief technology officer at Benson Hill. Visit bensonhill.com for more information.
USDA urges completion of cash rent, lease survey
Farmers and ranchers may have received a Cash Rents and Leases survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The survey provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland and permanent pasture.
More than 260,000 producers received the survey. Information from it is used as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year for the Conservation Reserve Program. Survey responses from as many localities as possible help calculate more accurate rental rates.
Survey results will give farmers and ranchers a tool in negotiating rental agreements, and help in financial planning, according to the USDA.
Farmers and ranchers are urged to complete the survey by June 21. The survey can be completed and returned by mail, phone or at agcounts.usda.gov.
Survey responses are kept confidential. Results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure no individual producer or operation can be identified. The National Agricultural Statistics Service will publish the survey results Aug. 27 at quickstats.nass.usda.gov.
Visit agcounts.usda.gov or nass.usda.gov and search for "cash rent surveys" or call 888-424-7828 for more information.
Companies offer long-range weather forecasting
BASF recently signed a global commercial agreement with Salient Predictions Inc. to provide customers access to long-range, seasonal weather-forecasting data. Salient uses proprietary algorithms based on a wide range of climate predictors such as sea-surface salinity readings.
Jeff Spencer, global technology and data lead at BASF Digital Farming, said that forecasting data – when integrated with BASF’s agronomic decision-making engine – will benefit farmers.
Raymond Schmitt, president and co-founder of Salient Predictions, said his company has conducted years of research on the role of the ocean in the climate system. The company has developed a set of environmental parameters and combined it with machine-learning techniques to improve temperature and precipitation forecasts from a minimum of three weeks to as much as a year ahead. Visit basf.com and salientpredictions.com for more information.
New demonstration-farm network formed
The Green Bay West Shore Demonstration Farm Network recently was formed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Oconto County Land and Water Conservation Department. They have a partnership with Wisconsin’s Marinette and Shawano counties. The partnership will support a network of farms to demonstrate best conservation practices to reduce phosphorus entering the Great Lakes basin.
The partnership will address the effectiveness of current conservation systems for reducing nonpoint-source pollution. Conservation systems that have the greatest environmental and economic benefit can be shown to farmers and the general public, said Angela Biggs, Wisconsin state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Environmentally sustainable farming practices will be shown on four demonstration farms and provide other farmers opportunities to learn and adopt practices successfully on their farms, said Ken Dolata, department head at the Oconto County Land Conservation Department. The four Wisconsin farms are listed.
- Mahoney Farms, James Mahoney and family of Suring
- Brown Star Farm, Matt Bjelland and family of Gillett
- Finger Family Farm, Phil Finger and family of Peshtigo
- Wagner Farms, Hank Wagner and family of Oconto Falls
Objectives for the project are listed.
- Establish demonstration farms within the Peshtigo, Oconto and Pensaukee River Watersheds to test new and standard conservation systems to reduce phosphorus and sediment.
- Establish an efficient mechanism to share technology and information with farmers, agribusiness, conservation agencies and the public.
- Create opportunities for others to test their research and program ideas at the demonstration farms.
- Share information and lessons learned from the demo farms throughout the Great Lakes basin.
Funding from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is being utilized for the effort. Contact ken.dolata@co.oconto.wi.us or call 920-834-7150, or matt.otto@wi.usda.gov or call 608-662-4422 x245 for more information.
Pesticide Stewardship Alliance elects board
The Pesticide Stewardship Alliance recently elected officers and four members to serve on its board. The new officers are listed.
- Kimberly Gilbert, Corteva Agriscience, president
- Angie Martin, Heritage Environmental Services, vice-president
- Jennifer Thomasen, Bayer Crop Science, secretary
- Wendy Sue Wheeler, Washington State University, treasurer
- Taryn VanWassenhove, New Mexico Department of Agriculture, immediate past president
Each board member will serve a two-year term. The new board members are listed.
- Becky Roark, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, end-user representative
- Renee Woody, North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, government representative
- Michelle Wiesbrook, University of Illinois, institution representative
- Rachel Bomberger, Washington State University, at-large director
Members who continue to serve on the board are listed.
- Clint Shocklee, Tri-Rinse, container-management representative
- Annie Macmillan, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, environment-public health
- Scott Birchfield, Syngenta Crop Protection, pesticide-industry representative
The waste-management representative post is vacant. Serving as ex-officio members of the board are Jennifer Park, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Pesticide Programs, and Bonnie McCarvel, operations manager, Pesticide Stewardship Alliance.
Ecosystem services-market group earns award
Ecosystem Services Market Consortium recently earned a cash prize from the Soy Innovation Challenge in recognition of its markets for greenhouse gases, water quality and water efficiency. The consortium pays for changes in soil carbon, greenhouse gases, water quality and water use. The Innovation Challenge prize is awarded by the Yield Lab Institute, the United Soybean Board, Syngenta, Amazon Web Services and the ICL Group. Visit ecosystemservicesmarket.org for more information.