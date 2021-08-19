Business News

Eastern equine encephalitis identified
A horse in Wisconsin’s Monroe County recently tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. The results were confirmed Aug. 11 by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
The unvaccinated 2-year-old crossbred gelding was euthanized after showing symptoms of the virus. Horse owners are encouraged to vaccinate their horses against Eastern equine encephalitis as well as West Nile virus. Both diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes. Horses that have never been vaccinated require two doses of the vaccine initially followed by annual boosters.
West Nile Virus and Eastern equine encephalitis may cause inflammation of the brain. Symptoms of encephalitis in horses are depression, loss of appetite, drooping eyelids and lower lip, fever, weakness, twitching, paralysis or lack of coordination, aimless wandering, circling and blindness. Horses also may fall, be unable to rise, exhibit seizures or become unresponsive. Equine owners should contact their veterinarian if they observe any of the signs.
Eastern equine encephalitis is fatal in more than 90 percent of equine cases. West Nile virus is fatal in 30 percent to 40 percent of cases. In 2020 Wisconsin confirmed 26 cases of Eastern equine encephalitis and no cases of West Nile virus.
Eastern equine encephalitis isn’t contagious between horses. While humans can be infected by both West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis, the viruses don’t pass directly between horses and people. Mosquitoes carry the viruses from infected birds. The only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite. Confirmation of a horse infected with Eastern equine encephalitis means the virus is in Wisconsin’s mosquito population.
Because the viruses follow mosquito populations, the threat in Wisconsin varies depending on the weather. But it normally starts in mid- to late summer and remains until the first killing frost. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "horse diseases" for more information.
General-use grants awarded
The Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate-giving program, recently awarded 32 general-use grants, totaling $169,097. The grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America. Grants were awarded in Compeer’s territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The effects of COVID-19 and food insecurity continue to impact rural communities, said Karen Schieler, senior corporate-giving specialist at Compeer. Many groups continue to find ways to support rural communities and many applicants continue to find new ways to assist those impacted by the pandemic and food insecurity, she said. Organizations in Wisconsin receiving Compeer grants are listed.
- Dodge County Farmer for Healthy Soil- Healthy Water – creating and editing informational videos of conservation and regenerative-agricultural practices
- Fondy Food Pantry – acquisition of a global industries pallet jack with scale
- Indianhead Community Action Agency Inc. – refrigerated truck
- Lancaster Food Pantry – refrigerator for milk
- Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service – educational events for the From Bootless to In Her Boots program
- New Richmond High School – hutches, water totes and heaters, feeder, gravity box with cover, garden-weed barrier, fence posts and fencing, classroom set of bee jackets and gloves and classroom honey-harvesting equipment for educational center
- Operation HELP – farmers-market and food-harvest vouchers
- REAP Food Group – upgrading FarmFreshAtlas.org web-based platform
- ROOTED WI INC – improving greenhouse facilities, compost-spreading equipment and irrigation hardware
- Savanna Institute – experiential and technical education, and diversity and inclusion training for agroforestry apprenticeship program
- Thursday’s Table Ltd. – new oven and food containers
The Fund for Rural America has awarded 267 general-use grants totaling more than $1.4 million since the program was established in 2018. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.
Comments sought on deregulating modified soybean
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is inviting public comment on a draft Environmental Assessment and draft Plant Pest Risk Assessment. Comments are sought regarding a petition from BASF Corporation seeking deregulation of a soybean variety developed using genetic engineering for resistance to soybean cyst nematode and for herbicide tolerance.
Submit comments by Sept. 16. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will review and consider input submitted during the comment period. It will use the information as it works to complete and then publish final environmental documents and regulatory determination.
Visit regulations.gov/docket/APHIS-2020-0023 and search for “Petition for a Determination of Nonregulated Status for Plant-Parasitic Nematode-Protected and Herbicide Tolerant GMB151 Soybean” for more information.
Bioplastics, biopolymers market forecast
The global market for bioplastics and biopolymers is projected to grow to $29.7 billion by 2026. The market also is expected to increase at an annual rate of 22.7 percent, according to MarketsandMarkets.
Bioplastics are derived from renewable sources such as corn, soybeans, wheat and vegetable oil. Biopolymers are naturally occurring polymers. A bioplastic may or may not be biodegradable. Bioplastics are mainly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable plastics for various applications in the packaging, consumer goods, automotive and transportation, agriculture and horticulture, medical and other end-use industries.
Biodegradables are the largest type segment in terms of value for the forecast period. Biodegradable polymers are elevated molecular-weight compounds that decompose naturally in the environment through bacteria and other microorganisms during a span of time. The process produces natural byproducts such as biomass, water, gases and inorganic salts. Biodegradable polymers are made from renewable sources such as corn oil, starch and plant materials and deteriorate into natural byproducts. The growing concerns related to environmental pollution and non-renewable finite petroleum resources are leading to increasing use of biodegradable bioplastics and biopolymers.
Visit marketsandmarkets.com and search for "biopolymers and bioplastics" for more information.
Companies to acquire poultry business
Cargill and Continental Grain recently agreed to acquire Sanderson Farms for $203 per share in cash, representing a total equity value for Sanderson Farms of $4.53 billion. Upon completion of the transaction, Cargill and Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain. They will form a new, privately held poultry business.
Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared-foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Clint Rivers, CEO of Wayne Farms, will lead the combined business. Visit cargill.com and continentalgrain.com for more information.
Canada calls for climate-action proposals
Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, recently launched a call for proposals for the On-Farm Climate Action Fund. From 2021 to 2024, the $200-million fund will provide direct support to farmers to adopt beneficial management practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The practices involve cover cropping, nitrogen management and rotational grazing.
The fund will follow an outcome-based approach to maximize new greenhouse-gas emissions reductions. Activities supported through the fund are expected to reduce the emissions by as much as 2 million metric tonnes – 2.2 million short tons – by 2024, and by 1 million metric tonnes – 1.1 million short tons – per year ongoing, compared to current projections. That is expected to bring a total of 792,000 hectares – 1.9 million acres – of land into improved management practices.
The On-Farm Climate Action Fund is one of many new initiatives being undertaken to promote improving long-term climate resiliency in the agriculture sector. It’s part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 40 percent to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and towards net-zero emissions by 2050. Canada's agriculture industry currently accounts for 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse-gas emissions and has the potential to play a key role in reducing national greenhouse-gas emissions and improving climate resiliency.
Activities eligible for funding are listed.
- Nitrogen management – agronomic services to develop farm-specific nutrient-management plans, equipment modifications for fertilizer application, and soil sampling and analysis.
- Cover cropping – payment-per-acre to cover adoption or related costs such as seeds and equipment.
- Rotational gazing – agronomic services to develop grazing-management plans, interior cross fencing, water-system infrastructure, legume and forage seeds.
Visit agriculture.canada.ca and search for "On-Farm Climate Action Fund" for more information.
Companies form cannabis pact
Agrify Corporation and Front Range Biosciences recently formed an agreement to combine cannabis cultivation and genetic research. Agrify develops precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for indoor agriculture. Front Range focuses on cannabis and hemp genetics.
The partnership will be based in both California and Colorado. Agrify's vertical-farming units will be installed at Front Range’s breeding facilities. The program focus will be on optimizing cannabis and hemp cultivation environments to drive the best performance from different genetic cultivars. Researchers will work to achieve maximum yield, consistency, and terpene output with minimum variance in cannabinoid levels.
Emphasis on terpene content and minor cannabinoids is expected to drive new flavors and experiences as the cannabis market evolves beyond measuring value simply by tetrahydrocannabinol content. The companies also plan to optimize production for large-scale cultivation. Visit agrify.com and frontrangebio.com for more information.
Partnership promotes startups
ADM Ventures, the corporate venture-capital arm of ADM, has joined the Genesis Consortium. Genesis is a global alliance of venture-capital firms and corporations dedicated to supporting startups that leverage biology to promote human and planetary health.
Innovative startups are unlocking scientific advancements by leveraging biology and fermentation to produce nutritional, health and wellness, and biomaterial solutions sustainably and cost-competitively, said Ian Pinner, chief strategy and innovation officer at ADM. He said that ADM is focused on leveraging its fermentation experience to accelerate commercialization of innovations.
ADM Ventures invests in startups with disruptive technologies in human nutrition, animal nutrition and sustainability. It also seeks startups that use ADM’s assets and feedstocks to produce sustainable materials. Its separate internal, incubated new-products group creates and operates new product lines and new businesses for ADM.
The Genesis Consortium was founded by Silicon Valley-based investors SOSV and Mayfield Fund. SOSV is the parent company of IndieBio, a startup accelerator and early-stage investor for biology-centered startups worldwide. Visit genesisconsortium.org for more information.