Meat-processing plant to open
Nordik Meats Inc. is scheduled to open near Viroqua, Wisconsin. The meat-processing plant has begun accepting September appointments online or by phone for cattle processing. Nordik Meats is a federally inspected facility. It plans to process between 20 and 30 head of cattle per week. Pork and other species are expected to be added at a later date.
Nordik Meats will be a processing facility and not a retail outlet. Its purpose is to support local retail shops and livestock producers. Visit nordikmeats.com or call 608-634-4604 for more information.
Group donates to COVID relief
The Tetra Laval Group – consisting of Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval – is donating $734,000 to U.S.-based organizations to support the health-care system and COVID-19 relief efforts. The donation will consist of national contributions to Direct Relief, Team Rubicon and Feeding America. A series of local contributions will be made to communities in which Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval have operations.
The group stated it remains committed to ensuring continuous food supplies in the United States. It also will maintain measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and others involved in the company’s operations.
Tetra Pak is a food-processing and packaging-solutions company that provides products in more than 160 countries. Sidel provides equipment and services-solutions for packaging beverage, food, home and personal-care products. DeLaval produces milking equipment and other farming solutions; it has about 4,500 employees operating in more than 100 markets around the world. Visit www.tetrapakusa.com and www.sidel.com and www.delaval.com or www.delavalcorporate.com for more information.