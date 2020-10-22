Transition to hemp plan postponed
Transition to a new Wisconsin State Hemp Plan has been postponed. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue to administer the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Research Program for another year.
The U.S. Congress extended the authority of states to operate hemp pilot-research programs until Sept. 30, 2021. Due to that action, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is extending the current hemp program operated under the authority of the 2014 Farm Bill to Sept. 30, 2021.
According to federal rules the hemp pilot-research program was scheduled to end Oct. 31. The recently signed H.R. 8337, the “Continuing Appropriations Act, 2021 and Other Extension Act,” allows states to extend their hemp pilot-research programs until Sept. 30, 2021.
According to Wisconsin law the Wisconsin agriculture department must regulate the state’s hemp industry to the extent required by federal law. It may regulate in a manner that allows the greatest opportunity to “plant, grow, cultivate, harvest, produce, sample, test, process, transport, transfer, take possession of, sell, import and export hemp in this state to the greatest extent allowed under federal law.”
The Wisconsin agency has determined that the hemp-research program provides the state’s industry the greatest opportunity currently and has made the decision to continue implementing the state hemp program under the authority of the 2014 Farm Bill. That’s instead of operating under the authority of the 2018 Farm Bill and the federal Interim Final Rule.
To ensure program continuity, the agency must promulgate a new emergency rule in order to extend the current hemp program in Wisconsin. That new rule will convert current Pilot Program licenses and registrations to licenses and registrations under the continuing Hemp Program. The no-fee conversion will occur automatically without any action necessary by licensees. Visit hemp.wi.gov for more information.
Immigrant-sponsorship amendments proposed
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently published a notice of proposed rulemaking that the agency said would make it easier to hold immigrant sponsors accountable for failing to meet the obligations of contracts they sign with the federal government.
The proposed update would require American citizens, U.S. nationals and permanent residents who sponsor an immigrant by submitting a Form I-864, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the Immigration and Nationality Act, or Form I-864EZ, Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That would provide credit reports and credit scores, certified copies of income-tax returns for the past three years, and bank-account information to demonstrate they maintain the required income, the agency stated.
According to the agency any petitioning sponsor found to have received means-tested public benefits within the last 36 months of submitting a Form I-864 or to have defaulted on previous obligations to support an immigrant, must be backed by a joint sponsor who has received no such public benefits during that time.
The agency’s proposed changes include eliminating the subpoena requirement before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can provide certain information to benefit-granting agencies and other parties authorized to pursue civil action against defaulting sponsors. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also proposes limiting the type-number of household members who can file a Form I-864A, Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member. Visit federalregister.gov and search for "Affidavit of Support on Behalf of Immigrants" and uscis.gov for more information.