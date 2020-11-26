Grant applications sought
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is accepting applications for its general-use grant program. The grants are available to fund programs and organizations whose work aligns with Compeer Financial’s mission of enriching agriculture and rural America.
Applications will be evaluated based on their alignment with the company’s mission. Applications also will be evaluated for the focus areas listed.
- Education – educating young, beginning or future farmers
- Environment – maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment
- Technology – supporting the advancement and use of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities
- Quality of life – programs or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities
To date Compeer Financial has awarded more than $1 million to 195 different groups in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Applicants located in the company’s 144-county territory will be eligible to apply for as much as $10,000 per year for project or program support, technical assistance, general operating support or equipment. Grant applications are due Dec. 4. Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.