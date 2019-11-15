Using genetic approaches researchers have modulated nuclear-calcium signatures to obtain longer or shorter roots in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. The researchers from the John Innes Centre in the United Kingdom also have reported a role for nuclear-calcium release in modulating the plant-growth hormone auxin.

“The ion channels governing symbiotic factor-induced nuclear-calcium release are conserved among all land plants including non-symbiotic species; that suggests additional function beyond symbioses,” said Myriam Charpentier, group leader in plant health at the John Innes Centre. “Discovering the additional role of nuclear-calcium release may help us improve plant growth and translate the discovery into agronomically relevant species."

The researchers will continue studying how modulation of nuclear-calcium signals influences plant development and biotic interaction. The study recently was published in “Nature.” Visit www.nature.com and search for “nuclear calcium” for more information.

