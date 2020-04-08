Producing a liter of milk in California emits less greenhouse gas and uses less land and water than it did in 1964, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of California-Davis.
The scientists conducted an environmental assessment of cows from the time they’re born to the time they leave the farm. The researchers studied several factors such as production of feed for the animals and the machinery and transportation needed to produce milk.
As part of their digestive process cows belch methane, a greenhouse gas. The greatest improvements came from reductions in those emissions – known as enteric methane – compared to reductions in emissions from manure, the researchers found.
Reductions in enteric-methane intensity are primarily a result of better genetics and better nutrition, said Ermias Kebreab, a senior author of the study and a professor and Sesnon Endowed Chair in the animal-science department at the University of California-Davis.
The California dairy industry’s water consumption has declined 88 percent, due primarily to efficient water use in feed crops and the use of crop byproducts, such as almond hulls, for feed. Water use in housing and milking also declined by 55 percent.
The amount of land required to produce a liter of milk compared to 1964 also has decreased. That is mainly due to improvements in crop genetics and production practices that have increased yields of grain, hay and silage for cows on the same amount of land.
Total greenhouse-gas emissions from cows overall has increased in California because more cows are needed to feed a growing population. But cows are now producing much more milk. In the 1960s one cow could produce about 10,700 pounds of milk per year. Now a cow can produce more than 22,000 pounds annually.
There’s a lot of discussion about how cows have a huge environmental footprint, but no one is talking about how the dairy industry has changed. Dairy farmers are doing a lot to help reduce the industry’s environmental footprint, Kebreab said.
Scientists continue to look for ways to reduce enteric-methane emissions through better animal nutrition. In a previous study Kebreab found that feeding dairy cows a small amount of a seaweed called Asparagopsis armata along with their feed reduced methane emissions by as much as 60 percent.
The study recently was published in the "Journal of Dairy Science." Visit journalofdairyscience.org and search for "Greenhouse gas, water, and land footprint per unit of production" for more information.