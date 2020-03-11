Nominations recently opened for the 2020 University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences Honorary Recognition Award, Distinguished Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Award. The awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to their communities, their chosen career fields, and the citizens of Wisconsin and the nation.
Individuals who have demonstrated leadership and who have inspired others in agriculture, natural resources and-or the life sciences may be nominated. Once an individual has received an award that person may not be nominated for three years for another UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences award.
Nominations are due Apr. 10. Honorees will be recognized at an awards banquet and ceremony Oct. 15 in Varsity Hall at Union South in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit cals.wisc.edu/honorary or contact alumni@cals.wisc.edu or 608-262-1461 for more information.