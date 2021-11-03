Calumet group offers cost help

The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance producer-led watershed-protection group is offering a cost-share program only to its members.
- cover crops – $20 per acre, 50-acre maximum
- no-till – $10 per acre, 50-acre maximum
The cost-share program is designed to be inclusive to help every member meet soil- and water-conservation goals. Receipts and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Farm Service Agency maps are required for some programs.
The program is intended to be a learning opportunity for members. The alliance asks that members be willing to share with the group lessons learned from trying a new practice. Members can use farm-information sheets provided to record and track progress with a new practice or use their own form of record-keeping.
Final cost-share payments are dependent upon available funds and will be distributed at the end of the year. Applications with receipts and Farm Service Agency maps are due Nov. 15. Contact calumetagstewardship@gmail.com or 920-378-6762 for more information.