Regulatory permits required to conduct field tests for multiple traits in camelina and canola recently were secured by Yield10 Bioscience Inc. Novel traits will be evaluated in 2020 at sites in the United States and Canada. Planting is expected to begin in the second quarter, pending weather conditions.
Yield10 is developing camelina as a platform crop for developing and commercializing traits to produce nutritional oils and polyhydroxyalkanoate biomaterials. Yield10’s activities in oilseed crops extends to canola; the company is deploying novel yield traits and developing lines for crossing into commercial canola varieties. Visit yield10bio.com for more information.