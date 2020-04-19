To support farmers and agri-food businesses facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is implementing new measures.
Farm Credit Canada will receive support that will allow for an additional $5 billion in lending capacity to producers, agribusinesses and food processors. That will provide increased flexibility to farmers who face cash-flow issues and to processors impacted by lost sales.
Eligible farmers who have an outstanding advance payments program loan due on or before Apr. 30 will receive a stay of default, allowing them an additional six months to repay the loan. The measure represents $173 million in deferred loans.
The stay of default also will provide farmers flexibility needed to manage their cash flow when facing depressed prices or reduced marketing opportunities. Applicable farmers who still have interest-free loans outstanding will be able to apply for an additional $100,000 interest-free portion for 2020-2021. That is as long as their payments program advances remain less than the the $1-million cap. Visit agr.gc.ca/eng/agriculture-and-agri-food-canada for more information.