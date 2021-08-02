Cannabis facility uses technical advances

The past decade has seen massive changes in the cannabis industry as legalizations have taken the trade from small operations to giga-scale international corporations. Massachusetts cannabis company Green Care Collective has gathered a team of international cannabis experts to build the next evolution of cannabis cultivation – a perpetual harvest facility with the latest advancements in horticultural science.
The facility uses methodology to produce an entire extra harvest of cannabis each year. It begins with in-house tissue-culture propagation. Streamlined work-flow moves plants to mobile tables and an on-demand fertigation system manages multiple different strains with 24 zones per room. That provides precise and customized dosages of essential nutrients to produce cannabis, according to the company.
The company also is using Revolution Micro's Avici 1150w light-emitting diode lighting in the facility. The technology has a high light output and a programmable spectrum to allow horticulturists to target specific phytochemical development of cannabis such as increasing yield and terpene development, and crafting new flavors and effects in their cannabis plants. Visit greencarecollective.com and revolutionmicro.com for more information.