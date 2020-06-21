The Ecosystem Service Market Consortium is building an ecosystem-services market designed for the agricultural sector. A subsidiary of the Soil Health Institute the consortium’s mission is to incentivize farmers to improve soil-health systems. The consortium is partnering with SustainCERT to develop a process for certifying the impacts of member programs for either carbon credits or carbon-footprint reductions.
The consortium seeks to enroll 30 percent of available working lands in the country’s main crop regions and pasture regions to impact 250 million acres by 2030.
SustainCERT certification will provide the necessary assurances that consortium members, stakeholders and buyers require. The Ecosystem Service Market Consortium delivers agricultural programs at scale. Visit ecosystemservicesmarket.org and sustain-cert.com for more information.