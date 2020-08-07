By using sustainable practices farmers could reduce their carbon footprint and become partners to the biofuel industry in its efforts to produce the lowest carbon fuels possible, according to a study led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory. The research focused on the Corn Belt of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Michigan, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It showed how different farming practices affect feedstock-carbon intensity.
Conservation tillage, reducing use of nitrogen fertilizer and implementing cover crops could help reduce farm’s carbon footprint. The Argonne team’s research has historically focused on the carbon intensity of biofuels. That is determined via life-cycle analysis to account for energy-material uses and emissions as feedstock is produced and converted to fuel.
The California Air Resources Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program uses the technique to calculate biofuel-carbon intensity. Farms that reduce biofuel-carbon intensity can generate low carbon fuel standard credit, which has monetary value for biofuel producers and potentially for farmers supplying reduced-carbon feedstocks.
Biofuel producers can improve their overall score by rewarding feedstocks with reduced carbon intensity, thereby further reducing the total carbon intensity of biofuels, according to the researchers.
The low carbon fuel standard allows applications from individual biofuel-conversion facilities, which has resulted in significant investment and innovation in production processes to reduce carbon intensity. But the board scores carbon-intensity feedstocks based on a national average, regardless of field-level variations based on production practice. The Argonne work determines the source of the variation and suggests a change in farming practices would lead to major emission reductions if broadly implemented.
“We conducted scenario-based carbon-intensity analysis of corn ethanol, coupled with regionalized inventory data, for various farming practices to manage corn fields,” said Xinyu Liu, a postdoctoral appointee at the Argonne National Laboratory. “We identified key parameters affecting cradle-to-farm-gate greenhouse-gas emissions. The results demonstrate large spatial variations in carbon intensity for corn, and eventually for ethanol, due to farm-input uses and land-management practices. Large carbon-intensity variations in feedstock can result from different farming practices and chemical uses. Therefore, a field-level analysis is needed to better inform farmers to increase crop yields with reduced farming inputs, thus resulting in carbon-intensity reductions.”
The research was supported by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. The study was published in “Environmental Research Letters.” Visit iopscience.iop.org and search for "carbon intensity feedstocks" for more information.