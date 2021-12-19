Carbon partnership launched

Bayer, Bushel and Amazon Web Services recently partnered to launch Project Carbonview. It’s designed to help farmers drive the value chain to net-zero carbon emissions.
Beginning as a pilot program, Project Carbonview is focused on creating awareness and acceptance for low-carbon fuel markets. Eligible farmers who enroll in the pilot will receive compensation for participation. Once markets are broadly established, the project’s partners expect that growers will be compensated based on implementation of sustainable-farming practices.
Project Carbonview will initially enable U.S. ethanol producers to track carbon emissions across the supply chain. They’ll be able to implement more sustainable business practices by providing data to make more informed purchasing decisions and to reduce their carbon emissions, according to Project Carbonview’s partners.
The project is expected to streamline on-farm data collection with Bayer’s Climate FieldView application and connects it with delivery and transportation data captured from 54,000 users of Bushel’s platform.
Project Carbonview is built on Amazon Web Services. That allows access to on-demand product transaction and crop exchange market data from the ethanol production facilities through the Bushel platform.
The project is expected to give grain buyers and producers visibility into the carbon impact of production so they can evaluate the effect of different agronomic practices, make sustainability improvements, and help customers make better purchasing decisions, said Elizabeth Fastiggi, head of worldwide business development for agriculture, Amazon Web Services.
Project Carbonview is piloting the solution with U.S. corn producers during the 2022 season. It plans to later expand the program to other global regions and other feed grains, food grains and oilseeds. Visit bayer.com and bushelpowered.com and aws.amazon.com for more information.