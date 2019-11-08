Cargill plans to invest $2.1 million in the next three years to help the FFA organization develop future leaders who are prepared to advance sustainable agriculture. The National FFA Organization's sustainability-leader-development program will receive $300,000 of the investment. That amount is planned to be used for re-evaluating programs and events to include educational resources, experiential learning and leadership-development opportunities.
The funding will also support other programs.
- state-officer leadership continuum – leadership-skills and personal-growth training for 375 state officers
- living-to-serve platform – supporting 7,000 hours of chapter service projects to benefit local communities across the United States
- agri-science fair – supporting 415 projects approved for competition at the national level
- recruitment and retention of agriculture educators
Cargill for 60 years has partnered with the FFA Organization, developing ways to inspire youth in agriculture. The company has invested more than $16 million to foster career education and support career-development events, leadership-development conferences, agri-science fairs and areas of service.
