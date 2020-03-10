Cargill will offer in April private-label plant-based patties and ground products to retailers and restaurants. The new offerings are part of an inclusive approach to the future of protein – advancing both animal- and alternative-protein products to meet an expected 70 percent growth in global demand in the next 30 years, the company stated.
Foodservice and retail customers can count on Cargill’s scale and formulation capabilities to deliver solutions they need, said Brian Sikes, leader of Cargill’s global protein and salt business. Cargill has invested $7 billion globally in animal protein in the past five years while making investments in the alternative-protein space. Cargill needs to keep all protein options on the table, Sikes said. Visit cargill.com or more information.