Cellular-agriculture report launched

Cellular agriculture presents a significant global opportunity to diversify food production while complementing existing production approaches. Cellular agriculture is underpinned by engineering biology as a platform technology to create food products and materials for numerous sectors in new and sustainable ways, according to “Cellular Agriculture: Canada's $12.5 Billion Opportunity in Food Innovation.”
The new report features stakeholder input and an economic analysis of the cellular-agriculture market. The project was led by Ontario Genomics and was developed and written in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley. Visit candesyne.ca and search for "cellular agriculture" and ontariogenomicsinstitute.ca and ufv.ca and search for "food and agriculture institute" for more information.