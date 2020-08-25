The National Science Foundation recently established the Engineering Research Center for the Internet of Things for Precision Agriculture. The goal for the center is to develop advanced agricultural technologies to address food, energy and water-security challenges. The new center is headquartered at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science. It will combine the talents of more than two dozen researchers from Penn Engineering, Purdue University, the University of California-Merced and the University of Florida.
With a five-year, $26-million grant from the National Science Foundation, the center will focus on the advancement of agricultural-sensor systems, communication and energy systems, and agricultural-response systems. Researchers plan to create miniature soil-based sensors and swarms of aerial and ground-based robots. They also plan to develop new ways of networking sensors and robots in communication-constrained environments. And they’ll work to develop advanced data-science techniques to allow data from different field sensors to be integrated with data from weather reports and commodity markets.
The new center also will be used for providing information to students, engineers, agriculture professionals and other members of farming communities. Planned are audience-specific lessons and hands-on classroom, laboratory and field activities. Visit nsf.gov and search for "Engineering Center for the Internet of Things for Precision Agriculture" for more information.