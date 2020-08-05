KFC is launching three-dimensional bioprinting technology to create chicken nuggets. The restaurant chain is working with the 3D Bioprinting Solutions research laboratory to create chicken nuggets as close as possible in both taste and appearance to the original KFC product. A final product for testing is planned for fall 2020 in Moscow.
The 3D Bioprinting Solutions laboratory is developing bioprinting technology using chicken cells and plant material to reproduce the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process, according to KFC.
"Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our ‘restaurant of the future’ concept,” said Raisa Polyakova, general manager of KFC Russia and CIS. “Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products also can help address several looming global problems.”
