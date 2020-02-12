CHS Inc. recently named Olivia Nelligan as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. Nelligan most recently served as founder and CEO of Inish Enterprises, a strategic-advisory firm. She previously served as CEO of Nasco LLC, which provides specialty products for education, healthcare, laboratory testing and agriculture. Prior to joining Nasco she held for 14 years finance and strategy-leadership positions at Kerry Group, a technology-based food ingredients, flavors and solutions company. Visit www.chsinc.com for more information.
+1
For Sale
Planting Equipment
2012-JD/1770-NT, 8000-acres, 16R30, 500gal in-furrow fertilizer, screw adjust-openers, pneumatic down-force
- Updated
