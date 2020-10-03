“Solving the Climate Crisis: The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy, Resilient and Just America” recently was released by Democratic members of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. The Climate Crisis Action Plan calls on Congress to address key issues.
- grow the economy and provide clean-energy jobs
- protect the health of families
- ensure that communities and farmers can withstand impacts of climate change
- protect America’s land and waters for the next generation
The report features support statements from various agricultural and environmental organizations and other stakeholders. Visit climatecrisis.house.gov/report for more information.