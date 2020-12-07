Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming logo

Registration is open for the "Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming." The conference will be held online Feb. 22-27. The event combines five conferences. 

  • Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference
  • GrassWorks Grazing Conference
  • Organic Grain Resource and Information Network Organic Grain Conference
  • Midwest Organic Pork Conference
  • Organic Vegetable Production Conference 

Planned are more than 60 workshops and opportunities to connect through roundtables, meet-ups and socials. The conference includes a virtual exhibit space featuring suppliers, buyers, certifiers and consultants.

The conference coordinators welcome roundtable leaders for discussion topics, farmer-video presentations, and organic-research presentations.

Admission to the conference is $125, with a $25 discount through December. Scholarships for farmers are available. Visit mosesorganic.org for more information.