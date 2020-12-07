Registration is open for the "Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference on Organic & Sustainable Farming." The conference will be held online Feb. 22-27. The event combines five conferences.
- Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service Organic Farming Conference
- GrassWorks Grazing Conference
- Organic Grain Resource and Information Network Organic Grain Conference
- Midwest Organic Pork Conference
- Organic Vegetable Production Conference
Planned are more than 60 workshops and opportunities to connect through roundtables, meet-ups and socials. The conference includes a virtual exhibit space featuring suppliers, buyers, certifiers and consultants.
The conference coordinators welcome roundtable leaders for discussion topics, farmer-video presentations, and organic-research presentations.
Admission to the conference is $125, with a $25 discount through December. Scholarships for farmers are available. Visit mosesorganic.org for more information.