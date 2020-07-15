Agricultural staff members at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College recently delivered 50 "thank you" buckets to area farmers. The farmers were thanked for the work they do every day as well as serving on advisory boards, working with interns, and offering their time on campus.
Each bucket contained items from the college and business partners – Rural Route 1 Popcorn, Community First Bank, Organic Valley, Blain's Farm & Fleet, JC Acres Goats, and Tractor Supply Co. Visit swtc.edu for more information.