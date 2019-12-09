The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison Area Technical College recently signed agreements to provide transfer opportunities in engineering-, biotechnology- and veterinary-technician studies. The agreement recognizes Madison Area Technical College as an official site for the UW-Engineering Partnerships program.
The partnership site will provide liberal-arts transfer students access to Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology-accredited bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering. Students will have access to earning the degrees without needing to relocate to Platteville. The program is designed for working adults and place-bound students who otherwise would be unable to complete a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
The agreements also will enable students who complete the biotechnology-technician program at Madison Area Technical College to transfer to a biology major at UW-Platteville. Students who complete the college’s veterinary-technician program would be able to transfer to an animal-science degree at UW-Platteville. Students in UW-Platteville’s animal-science bachelor’s degree program would be able to earn a veterinary-technician associate degree from Madison Area Technical College. Visit madisoncollege.edu or uwplatt.edu for more information.