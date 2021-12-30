Collegiate winner chosen

Emma Buss, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, was selected the winner of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Collegiate Discussion Meet contest. The competition was held Dec. 5 during the organization’s annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells.
The contest involves a panel discussion in which collegiate members are judged on their ability to lead a committee discussion on current issues affecting agriculture and to develop consensus on an action plan to effectively address issues.
Buss is majoring in agricultural business and dairy science. She was raised near Platteville on her family’s Registered Holstein farm. In addition to being a member of the Collegiate Farm Bureau, Buss is an active member of the Pioneer Dairy Club where she serves on the sale committee. She also is a member of the CERES Women’s Agricultural Fraternity.
She works on her family’s farm assisting with day-to-day chores and field work. She plans to continue to work on the farm after graduation and find ways to still be involved in agriculture advocacy and networking with farmers.
Buss receives for winning the Collegiate Discussion Meet a $1,500 scholarship courtesy of Growmark Inc. She will represent Wisconsin in the National Collegiate Discussion Meet held in conjunction with the American Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky.
Other finalists in the competition were Josh Gerbitz and Olivia Spaight from UW-Madison; Ryan Erickson from UW-Platteville; and Serenity Hetke and Emma Statz from UW-River Falls. Visit wfbf.com for more information.