Commemorative toy unveiled

2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Clark County

The Clark County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days committee recently unveiled the official commemorative toy for 2022 event. It will be held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres, N7779 County Highway K in Loyal, Wisconsin. The toy is actually two toys – a one-sixty-fourth scale Meyer’s 8126RT forage-box set featuring a forage trailer and truck-mounted box.

The boxes reflect Clark County-based Meyer Manufacturing Corporation. Alvin Meyer in 1951 patented the false-endgate box, which was later redesigned to become what’s believed to be the first self-unloading forage box.

Today the 8100RT BOSS can be seen across the country. Visit wifarmtechdays.org for more information.

