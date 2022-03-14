Commemorative toy unveiled

The Clark County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days committee recently unveiled the official commemorative toy for 2022 event. It will be held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres, N7779 County Highway K in Loyal, Wisconsin. The toy is actually two toys – a one-sixty-fourth scale Meyer’s 8126RT forage-box set featuring a forage trailer and truck-mounted box.
The boxes reflect Clark County-based Meyer Manufacturing Corporation. Alvin Meyer in 1951 patented the false-endgate box, which was later redesigned to become what’s believed to be the first self-unloading forage box.
Today the 8100RT BOSS can be seen across the country. Visit wifarmtechdays.org for more information.