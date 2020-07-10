The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently published a proposed rule in the "Federal Register" to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances. Proposed changes are based on April 2019 recommendations from the National Organic Standards Board. The action proposes adding
- oxalic acid dihydrate as a pesticide for organic agriculture;
- Pullulan as an ingredient for products labeled, “Made with organic (specified ingredients or food group(s)); and
- collagen-gel casing as a non-organic ingredient allowed when an organic form isn’t commercially available.
The comment period will close Aug. 7. Visit federalregister.gov and search for “National Organic Program" or ams.usda.gov and search for "national organic list" for more information.