Companies collaborate on mobile robots

Corteva Agriscience and Boston Dynamics are developing robots to ‘walk’ between rows of corn and other crops. The robot has potential applications in field testing of new seed and crop-protection solutions. It could autonomously collect large amounts of data, support application of new crop-protection discovery molecules, and inspect operations. The robot may help Corteva more fully understand complex phenotypes to support research and development selection processes.
Corteva has named the robot Anatoly – or Annie – after Pioneer founder Henry Wallace’s Anatolian Shepherd dogs. Annie works continuously in environments with uneven surfaces and warm daily temperatures.
The robot’s proximal-sensing capabilities and ability to execute specific actions at a certain plot or by individual plant will help challenge assumptions about the way things are done, said Geoff Graham, leader of seed-product development at Corteva Agriscience.
“The ability to leverage an autonomous robot to navigate row crop fields, while carrying and pulling instruments to collect data or apply chemicals more efficiently, has tremendous potential as we push the boundaries of what we can deliver to farmers,” he said.
Boston Dynamics’ “Spot” robots automate sensing and inspection, capture data and explore without boundaries. Corteva also is collaborating with Trimble, a provider of advanced location-based solutions to maximize productivity and enhance profitability. The companies are collaborating on the initial proof-of-concept and plan to integrate precise global-positioning-system guidance technologies with the Spot robot platform. The jointly developed solution between the three companies combines the mobility of the Spot robot with Trimble's autonomous-navigation capabilities and Corteva’s mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions. Visit www.corteva.com and bostondynamics.com and trimble.com for more information.