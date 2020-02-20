Bushel, a grain-industry software provider, and Granular, a farm-management software platform, recently agreed to streamline for farmers grain-management and marketing tasks. The initiative will create a connection between the Bushel platform and Granular's software. Bushel supports more than 1,200 grain-receiving locations in the United States and Canada. Granular software serves more than 10 million acres.
Both companies will use engineering resources to minimize farmers’ data entry and the need to manually track scale tickets and settlement sheets. Growers using both software programs will have a secure connection to account information from their Bushel-powered grain facility, according to Bushel. That will automatically deliver real-time grain and financial information. The connection will be controlled by a secure, permission-based workflow initiated and controlled by the grower. A beta launch is planned for February 2020.
Bushel software provides real-time account information directly to growers by integrating into a grain elevator’s accounting system and market feeds. Offered through elevator-branded apps, Bushel powers real-time scale tickets, contracts, commodity balances, futures, prepaids, cash bids, e-sign and contract management. Visit bushelpowered.com and granular.ag for more information.