Corteva Agriscience and AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., recently formed a multi-year collaboration for the development of herbicides. The collaboration will combine Corteva’s crop-protection product discovery and development program and AgPlenus’ expertise in designing crop-protection products using predictive biology, the companies stated.
AgPlenus will apply a computational platform to optimize several of its chemical families, which are connected to new modes-of-action. Visit corteva.com and agplenus.com for more information.