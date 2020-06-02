Multi-year global agreements for the research, development and global commercialization of pheromone-based insect-control solutions recently were formed by Corteva Agriscience and M2i.
The two companies will collaborate to bring to market M2i’s pheromone-based products for specialty and row crops. Combining technologies from Corteva and M2i they also will develop novel solutions to help farmers control pests and extend the life of plant-based insect-control traits.
Corteva recently created a global biologicals portfolio, which includes foliar- and soil-applied biological controls, biostimulants and biofertilizers. Pheromones provide insect control by trapping or disrupting mating behaviors of targeted pests. The target-specific approach provides a viable solution for integrated management against crop pests, according to Corteva. Visit corteva.com and m2i-lifesciences.com for more information.