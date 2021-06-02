Company adds agronomy specialist

Vita Plus of Madison, Wisconsin, recently hired Ashley Blackburn as an agronomy and forage specialist. She will provide on-farm agronomy services such as nutrient-management plans, and recommendations on fertilizer and and spray applications. She will work with members of the Vita Plus teams in Loyal, Wisconsin, and Kennan, Wisconsin, providing agronomic support.
Blackburn earned in 2015 a bachelor’s degree in agronomy at Kansas State University. She also earned in 2017 a master’s degree in agronomy and precision agriculture. Most recently she worked as an outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. Visit vitaplus.com or call 800-362-8334 for more information.