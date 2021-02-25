Compeer appoints board member

Ashley Ahl recently was appointed to serve on the board of Compeer Financial. She also will serve on the company’s audit and finance committee. Ahl’s appointment fills a vacant position; she will stand for election in fall.
Ahl resides near Merrillan, Wisconsin. She's a nursery grower and Christmas-tree farmer, and works with her brother on their third-generation farm. She previously worked in the financial industry, specializing in global listed derivatives. She earned a degree in economics at the University of Michigan.
Ahl serves on the promotion committee of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Christmas Tree Promotion Board. She is a member of the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association. She also serves as trustee for the Black River Falls Area Foundation.
Compeer Financial’s board of directors sets business direction and monitors and evaluates operations. Visit compeer.com for more information.