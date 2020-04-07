Compeer Financial, in partnership with the Fund for Rural America, is donating $25,000 to 19 rural hospitals and nursing homes across the upper Midwest. The donation is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a step that brings some much-needed funding to the rural-healthcare community.
Many healthcare institutions are facing challenges with enough equipment, staffing, cleaning supplies, disinfectant and more. Donations will be sent to healthcare facilities that partner with Compeer Financial to contribute toward their most immediate needs. Compeer Financial will provide financial support to several facilities.
Augusta Area Home – Augusta, Wisconsin
Baldwin Care Center – Baldwin, Wisconsin
Bethany Lutheran Home – Brandon, South Dakota
Colfax Health and Rehab – Colfax, Wisconsin
Community Memorial Hospital – Cloquet, Minnesota
Dickinson St. Luke’s Home – Dickinson, North Dakota
Glenhave – Glenwood City, Wisconsin
Hutchinson Senior Care – Hutchinson, Minnesota
Lutheran Charity Association – Jamestown, North Dakota
Madison Community Hospital – Madison, South Dakota
Park View Home – Woodville, Wisconsin
Pinckneyville Community Hospital – Pinckneyville, Illinois
Prairie Ridge Hospital – Elbow Lake, Minnesota
Schmitt Woodland Hills – Richland Center, Wisconsin
Cook County Hospital – Grand Marais, Minnesota
Midwest Medical Foundation – Galena, Illinois
Minnewaska Lutheran Home – Starbuck, Minnesota
Morrison Community Hospital – Morrison, Illinois
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate-giving program of Compeer Financial. Compeer Financial’s board of directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the fund’s focus on education, youth engagement, rural development and community enrichment, agricultural advocacy and development, and cooperative initiatives. Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.