Compeer Financial, in partnership with the Fund for Rural America, is donating $25,000 to 19 rural hospitals and nursing homes across the upper Midwest. The donation is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a step that brings some much-needed funding to the rural-healthcare community.

Many healthcare institutions are facing challenges with enough equipment, staffing, cleaning supplies, disinfectant and more. Donations will be sent to healthcare facilities that partner with Compeer Financial to contribute toward their most immediate needs. Compeer Financial will provide financial support to several facilities.

Augusta Area Home – Augusta, Wisconsin

Baldwin Care Center – Baldwin, Wisconsin

Bethany Lutheran Home – Brandon, South Dakota

Colfax Health and Rehab – Colfax, Wisconsin

Community Memorial Hospital – Cloquet, Minnesota

Dickinson St. Luke’s Home – Dickinson, North Dakota

Glenhave – Glenwood City, Wisconsin

Hutchinson Senior Care – Hutchinson, Minnesota

Lutheran Charity Association – Jamestown, North Dakota

Madison Community Hospital – Madison, South Dakota

Park View Home – Woodville, Wisconsin

Pinckneyville Community Hospital – Pinckneyville, Illinois

Prairie Ridge Hospital – Elbow Lake, Minnesota

Schmitt Woodland Hills – Richland Center, Wisconsin

Cook County Hospital – Grand Marais, Minnesota

Midwest Medical Foundation – Galena, Illinois

Minnewaska Lutheran Home – Starbuck, Minnesota

Morrison Community Hospital – Morrison, Illinois

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate-giving program of Compeer Financial. Compeer Financial’s board of directors has dedicated one percent of annual net earnings to support the fund’s focus on education, youth engagement, rural development and community enrichment, agricultural advocacy and development, and cooperative initiatives. Visit compeer.com/giving-back for more information.