Submissions are being sought for the Food System Vision Prize. Contestants will be tasked with imagining an inspiring “vision” that reflects views of multiple stakeholders within their food system. The vision will address six interconnected themes – environment, diets, economics, culture, technology and policy.
The Rockefeller Foundation is inviting organizations, universities, institutions, companies, cooperatives and partnerships to create compelling and progressive visions of the world's system by 2050. The foundation will distribute $2 million among 10 winners.
"Today's food system is failing communities around the world, increasing diet-related disease and accelerating the effects of climate change," said Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation. "Yet we have more knowledge, technology, social intelligence and human capacity than ever. All must be harnessed to transform our food system so it nourishes people, grows the global economy and promotes a thriving environment."
After the close of initial submissions semi-finalists will be selected to advance to the next phase of the competition. Ten finalists will progress to an accelerator in May 2020. At that point they’ll receive support to develop a product to promote their vision and path toward implementation.
Each finalist completing the accelerator and meeting all eligibility and other requirements will be announced as a top visionary on Sept. 13, 2020. Each winner shall receive a prize of $200,000 and an opportunity to attend an awards ceremony. Submissions for the first round of the competition must be completed by 4 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020. Visit FoodSystemVisionPrize.org for more information.