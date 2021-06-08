Confined-space report published

The “2020 Summary of U.S. Agricultural Confined Space-Related Injuries and Fatalities” recently was published by Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program. There were 64 fatal and nonfatal cases involving agricultural confined spaces in 2020. Among the cases were 35 grain entrapments, seven falls into or from grain-storage structures, four asphyxiations, and 12 equipment entanglements.
The total number of cases represents a 4.5 percent decrease from the number documented in 2019. But the number of cases in 2020 exceeds the five-year average.
As documented in past annual summaries, there’s a direct correlation between out-of-condition grain and an increased likelihood of worker exposure to entrapment situations, according to the report. Individuals shouldn’t enter a grain bin with evidence of crusting on the surface or within the grain mass. If grain is crusted or floor outlets are plugged, the report’s authors recommend contacting a professional grain-salvage service with the equipment and experience to remove out-of-condition grain.
Purdue’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has monitored grain storage, handling and transport incidents for 40 years using news reports, web searches, personal interviews and voluntary reporting from Extension educators and individuals. Despite no comprehensive or mandatory agriculture-incident or injury-reporting system, the group aims to bring public awareness to agriculture injuries and fatalities to develop safety-mitigation strategies. Visit extension.entm.purdue.edu/grainsafety/pdf/2020_Confined_Space_Summary.pdf or engineering.purdue.edu and search for "Agricultural Safety and Health Program" for more information.