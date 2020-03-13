The House Appropriations Committee has released an emergency appropriations bill to address the outbreak of the coronavirus, but the next steps are uncertain. Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman John Hoeven, R-ND, told The Hagstrom Report that neither the Republicans nor the Trump administration would support the current House bill.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that the Senate will cancel its recess planned for next week until Congress reaches an agreement on the legislation. The initial Democratic proposal included 14 days of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, along with stronger unemployment assistance for people affected by the coronavirus. It also called for free virus testing.
The proposal also included a nutrition provision, to ensure that children who rely on free or reduced meals at school will still receive that same level of support in the event schools are forced to close. The bill would also provide waivers to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program regulations for “low-income jobless workers.”
Coronavirus closes major ag events
Major agricultural-industry events have been postponed or cancelled in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled its scheduled March 16-19 trade mission to Morocco following the detection of coronavirus in that country.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission postponed its upcoming open meeting regarding agricultural issues, scheduled for March 31 at the Federal Reserve in Kansas City, Missouri, along with the Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference that was set for April 1-2 in Overland Park, Kansas.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was closed after Houston officials declared an emergency. The rodeo was set to run until March 22.
The American Farm Bureau Federation announced it would cancel this year’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference that was set to start March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, “out of an abundance of caution and in the interest and health and well-being of our members, staff, and their families and communities.”
Leaders surrounding the annual Ag Day events in Washington, D.C., postponed events that were set for March 23-24.
Alltech announced its ONE: Alltech Ideas Conference, set for May 17-19 in Louisville, will now be a “virtual” event that people will watch livestreamed. The Alltech event typically draws about 3,500 people to Louisville.
The USDA virtually broadcast the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee meeting this week and cancelled most other gatherings, including a monthly Food Safety and Inspection Service stakeholders meeting.
Administration may grant flexibility to China
POLITICO News reports the White House may be willing to give China some flexibility with the dates outlined in the “Phase One” pact. That’s only an option if there isn’t an increase in Chinese exports when the economic slowdown ends. That’s in order to avoid widening the U.S. trade deficit that the president has long lambasted.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters he doesn’t know yet how the virus will impact China’s commitments.
“Obviously there’s some concern about whether or not they can comply with the numbers they agreed to purchase,” he said.
He added that a positive sign is how China has already reduced some technical barriers to trade, including for various dairy products.