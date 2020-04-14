Farmers and ranchers in Wisconsin can work remotely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The service’s Conservation Client Gateway is a secure web portal that enables customers to track Natural Resources Conservation Service payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents.
To access the gateway customers need a USDA eAuthentication Account linked with their active USDA Customer Business Partner record. Individuals who have active Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency files likely already have a customer-business-partner record on file. Individuals who need to create a record, update their email address, or who have questions should contact their local Farm Service Agency office.
USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. Field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. All service-center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency or any other service-center agency are required to call their service center to schedule a phone appointment. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Conservation Client Gateway" or farmers.gov/coronavirus or usdafpacbc.service-now.com/ServiceDesk or call 970-372-4200 for more information.