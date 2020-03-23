Applications for enrollment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program are encouraged. They must be submitted by Apr. 11 for 2020 funding consideration.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program umbrella focuses on restoring and protecting wetlands and conserving productive agricultural lands and grasslands. The USDA’s Agricultural Land Easements component provides landowners compensation for enrolling land in permanent easements.
Agricultural-land easements protect agricultural use and future viability and related conservation values. They do so by preventing conversion of the lands to non-ag related uses, said Angela Biggs, state conservationist for Wisconsin in the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. To date the agency and partners have protected more than 14,000 acres on more than 100 parcels of privately-owned land, she said.
All Agricultural Land Easements are permanent. Eligible are privately owned cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and forestlands.
Partners are state or local agencies and nonprofits. Landowners continue to own their property but voluntarily enter into a legal agreement with a cooperating entity to purchase an easement. The cooperating entity applies for matching funds from the Natural Resources Conservation Service for purchase of an easement from the landowner. That permanently protects its agricultural use and conservation values. Landowners don’t apply directly to the Natural Resources Conservation Service for funding.
The deadline for USDA’s Agricultural Land Easements component is Apr. 11. But applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program are accepted on a continuous basis. They’re ranked and considered for funding once a year. Visit www.wi.nrcs.usda.gov and click on the programs tab for more information.