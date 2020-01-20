Comments on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s interim rule for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program are being sought by the department's Natural Resources Conservation Service. The program is designed to help landowners protect working agricultural lands and wetlands. Comments are sought for three changes to agricultural-land easements.
- Authorizing assistance to partners who pursue “buy-protect-sell” transactions
- Requiring a conservation plan for highly erodible land that will be protected by an agricultural-land easement
- Increasing flexibility for partners to meet cost-share matching requirements
Comments also are sought for changes to wetland-reserve easements.
- Identifying water quality as a program purpose for enrollment of wetland-reserve easements
- Expanding wetland types eligible for restoration and management in wetland-reserve easements
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will evaluate public comments to determine whether additional changes are needed. The agency plans to publish a final rule following public-comment review.
The deadline for comments is March 6 on the "Federal Register." Electronic comments must be submitted through regulations.gov in Docket ID NRCS-2019-0006. Visit federalregister.gov and search for "agricultural conservation easement program" for more information.