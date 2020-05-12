Proposals for Conservation Innovation Grants are being accepted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The USDA is investing $15 million in the grant program, which seeks solutions to boost production while improving natural resources. Priorities for 2020 are water reuse, water quality, air quality, energy and wildlife habitat.
The competitive-grants program supports development, testing and research of conservation technologies, practices, systems and approaches. Grantees must match the USDA’s investment. U.S.-based non-federal entities and individuals are eligible to apply. Funding information can be accessed through the Conservation Innovation Grants website.
State Natural Resources Conservation Service offices may fund and hold their own Conservation Innovation Grant competitions in addition to the national signup.
Applications for the Conservation Innovation Grant program must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time June 29. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov. Visit nrcs.usda.gov for more information.