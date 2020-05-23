The Sand County Foundation recently joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture. The latter is a multi-stakeholder initiative working to unite the agricultural-supply chain in defining, measuring and advancing agricultural sustainability.
The foundation brings to the alliance relationships with farmers and expertise in implementing conservation demonstrations and municipal-rural partnerships, said Kevin McAleese, president and CEO of the Sand County Foundation. Field to Market collaborates with stakeholders to ensure a coordinated, outcomes-based approach to sustainable agriculture. By providing measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels. Visit fieldtomarket.org and sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.